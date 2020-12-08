AAFA CEO and President, Kenneth Mendez Tapped for 2021 National Health Council Board of Directors

Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America

The National Health Council brings diverse organizations together focused on patient advocacy

Washington D.C., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) is pleased to announce its CEO and president, Kenneth Mendez has been elected to the 2021 National Health Council (NHC) board of directors.

Mendez joins 21 other health organization CEOs and leaders committed to being strong voices for patients on health policy. Founded in 1920, the NHC brings together leading patient advocacy groups including the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, the American Lung Association, the American Kidney Fund, the Association of Black Cardiologists, PhRMA, America’s Health Insurance Plans, the National Minority Quality Forum and several others playing instrumental roles in elevating policies that put the interests of patients first.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the National Health Council board of directors, especially during a time health care access is so squarely on the table. I’m looking forward to working alongside other patient advocacy groups. COVID-19 has laid bare the serious gaps we have in health equity and equality. The same harsh inequities exist in the population we serve with asthma and allergies. Health should certainly be a top consideration in all policies to improve access and outcomes for everyone,” said Mendez. “AAFA is proud of playing a leading policy role on behalf of the 25 million Americans living with asthma and 50 million with allergies or both. This appointment shows the value our peer groups see in AAFA and our patient community in helping to shape the health care dialogue.”

AAFA is already a member of the NHC and works closely with the 100-year-old organization on a variety of health care issues. This is the first time Mendez will be joining the NHC board of directors. AAFA’s been recognized by the NHC for its leadership in patient engagement. The foundation holds up a solid infrastructure supporting the patient community, capturing the patient voice, and activating advocates and research participants. AAFA is the only asthma and allergy patient advocacy group that is certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council.

For the latest on AAFA news and resources go to aafa.org.

About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies and related conditions through research, education, advocacy and support. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of local chapters and affiliated support groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. For more information, visit www.aafa.org.

Attachment

CONTACT: Kafi Brown, Public Relations Director Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America 2029741223 kbrown@aafa.org


