AAID Produces COVID-19 Dental Care Guide

New guide authored by AAID dental implant experts helps people stay healthy during the pandemic

CHICAGO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) has released a new free online handbook, The Ultimate Guide to Dental Health During COVID-19.

The piece is a collaboration by AAID implant dentists, who invest a significant amount of time on extensive implant training and focus on the overall health of patients, above and beyond basic dental education.

The guide illustrates best practices for healthy teeth and gums with special advice for extra care during a pandemic. You can download it here: https://connect.aaid-implant.org/dental-care-covid-19

"While oral hygiene may not be at the top of people's minds right now," explains Vincent Vella, DDS, FAAID, "gum health is closely linked to immune system health. People are seeking the advice of healthcare experts to stay safe and healthy during this crisis and this guide will be helpful to many people, especially while dentist offices are closed for non-urgent visits."

The first section covers 7 top tips to keep the mouth healthy while on quarantine and the second section provides special precautions for dental implant candidates and patients.

Although the guide covers at-home best practices, don't hesitate to contact your dentist if you are experiencing severe mouth pain or swelling. Most dentists are addressing patients' questions and concerns through emails, texts, phone and video calls.

If you have to schedule an emergency procedure, expect your dentist to follow CDC guidelines and take additional safety measures to protect you, themselves and their staff.

"We use hospital-level disinfection in all areas in our office," explains Jasmine Sung, DDS, AFAAID, "All of our team members are highly trained in these protocols and disinfect or dispose of tools after every patient."

Interested in expert tips to keep your mouth healthy? Download the AAID's The Ultimate Guide to Dental Health During COVID-19 here: https://connect.aaid-implant.org/dental-care-covid-19

About the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID):

Founded in 1951, the AAID was the first organization in the United States dedicated to developing and improving dental implants. Today, after 68 years, the AAID continues to be the leading organization of dentists devoted to providing dental implant treatment solutions. Their credentialing program reinforces that these individuals are at the highest standards of competency in the profession. For more information, contact the American Academy of Implant Dentistry at info@aaid.com or call 312-335-1550.

