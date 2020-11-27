Aakaanksh Autade (Kaansanity) of AK Digital on Dominating the Marketing Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2020 / Whether for entertainment or entrepreneurship, there's no doubt how social media platforms shape society today. Amid the cutthroat industry of the digital space is AK Digital Marketing, whose mission is to "help brands find their way in today's ever-changing social media jungle and build connections with their consumers by leveraging social media marketing strategies."

AK Digital is reshaping the digital landscape and currently focuses on three essential services - social media marketing, creative strategy, and public relations. Believing that marketing communication has evolved from being a one-way street, the agency launches campaigns that integrate and engage audiences as much as possible. Throughout the years, the agency has been pivotal to the success of some of the world's largest e-commerce companies.

Founded by Aakaanksh Autade, a renowned social media strategist and manager, AK Digital is behind over 100 clients' success since its fruition. The company has delivered more than 500 social media campaigns that has catapulted their clients' influence across the digital space. "We believe social media is the essence of modern marketing and if brands want to be relevant to consumers, they must take a social media approach to marketing communications," shared the CEO.

Furthermore, Aakaanksh emphasizes the level of scalability, freedom, and cost-efficiency achieved by using social media as a primary avenue for communication. Over the years, AK Digital has formulated some tips for their clients on achieving exponential success and retaining their influence over time :

1. Find a good market

One of the most important things to look at when starting a successful online business is the market that you're in. If you're in a saturated niche with a ton of competition, you're going to have a lot of trouble getting off the ground. You also need to make sure that the barrier to entry is relatively high so that others don't easily imitate your business model.

2. Focus on what the customer wants

As the good old saying goes, the customer is always right. It takes weeks to find a customer but only seconds to lose one. It's important that all of your energy goes into the customer experience. Don't just think about making money. The money will follow if you treat your customers right!

3. Know your competition

Any good entrepreneur will do their due diligence when it comes to competition. Knowing the opposition well will tell you why a customer would want to choose your product over someone else's. Take a look at strategies your competitors are using and throw in your own twist to one-up them! Good competition can spur new inventions and identify new consumer needs. At the end of the day, you should try to look at competition as a motivation to do better.

4. Keep good records

This may seem like an unimportant tip, but it is usually overlooked by new entrepreneurs. Whether it be your company's financial records or your customers orders , it is important to stay organized. "I've seen many companies start to scramble around tax season, and that's a headache no one wants," Aakaanksh shares. There are a ton of options for accounting software, and most are fairly simple to navigate.

5. Be persistent

Not every business will make millions overnight! It is important to set your goals and keep working toward them. Persistence will pay off at the end, and even if you don't exactly achieve the goals that you wanted to, you will have learned a ton of valuable lessons. Take every opportunity as a learning experience!

On top of managing AK Digital, Aakaanksh also takes time to grow further by working on his non-profit called Snap Tutors. After the beginning of quarantine and social distancing measures, the CEO noticed that the lack of 1-on-1 classroom instruction was an issue for many students. Snap Tutors is meant to bridge this gap and give every student the opportunity to learn while also providing students with meaningful volunteering opportunities.

To learn more about AK Digital Marketing, visit its website.

Company Name: AK Digital Marketing
Email: aakaanksh.business@gmail.com
Phone Number: 4088889662
Website: www.aakaanksh.com

SOURCE: AK Digital Marketing



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/618547/Aakaanksh-Autade-Kaansanity-of-AK-Digital-on-Dominating-the-Marketing-Industry

