What Is Aakash Exploration Services's (NSE:AAKASH) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Aakash Exploration Services (NSE:AAKASH) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 37% gain, recovering from prior weakness. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 14% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

View our latest analysis for Aakash Exploration Services

How Does Aakash Exploration Services's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 4.92 that sentiment around Aakash Exploration Services isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see Aakash Exploration Services has a lower P/E than the average (5.4) in the energy services industry classification.

NSEI:AAKASH Price Estimation Relative to Market, October 30th 2019 More

Aakash Exploration Services's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Aakash Exploration Services saw earnings per share improve by -4.0% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 15%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Aakash Exploration Services's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Aakash Exploration Services has net debt worth a very significant 194% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Bottom Line On Aakash Exploration Services's P/E Ratio

Aakash Exploration Services's P/E is 4.9 which is below average (13.1) in the IN market. It's good to see EPS growth in the last 12 months, but the debt on the balance sheet might be muting expectations. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Aakash Exploration Services over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 3.6 back then to 4.9 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.