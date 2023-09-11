AAPI, Black and other diverse groups unite at Nevada multicultural festival

[Source]

Thousands of people from diverse groups gathered for Nevada’s second annual Communities United Multicultural Festival over the weekend.

Key details: More than 160 organizations representing AAPI, Black, Latino, Indigenous and LGBTQ+ communities led the festival, which took place at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater on Saturday. The event featured live performances, food, cultural products and resources for voter registration and immigration assistance.

Why this matters: The festival united attendees from various backgrounds to celebrate diversity, spread information on voting and citizenship and address the national rise in hate crimes. It reportedly follows a “Stop Asian Hate” rally for Las Vegas resident Amadeo Quindara, 75, who was viciously assaulted by his neighbor in May.

What organizers are saying: Gloria T. Caoile, co-founder of the National Federation of Filipino American Associations, described people of color, immigrants and LGBTQ+ individuals as “integral threads” in the fabric of Nevada’s communities, according to KSNV.

Grace Vergara-Mactal, executive director of Service Employees International Union 1107, said the various communities should not be divided by their differences, but instead be united by them to build strength, as per 8 News Now.

Mathilda Guerrero, government relations director at Native Voters Alliance Nevada, emphasized the importance of the upcoming elections at the event. “It’s a celebration but it’s also a call to action,” she said, as per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

