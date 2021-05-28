AAR (AIR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AAR (AIR) closed at $41.75, marking a +0.92% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane maintenance company had gained 1.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 4.74% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AIR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.44, up 69.23% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $421.44 million, up 1.18% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $1.64 billion, which would represent changes of -39.53% and -21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AIR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AIR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AIR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.95. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.29, so we one might conclude that AIR is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AIR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



