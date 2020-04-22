AArete Leaders Recognized In Consulting Through Professional Awards

CHICAGO, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AArete, a global consulting firm specializing in data-informed profitability improvement, is pleased to announce honors for two well-respected leaders at the firm, Maria Turner and Erica Nelson, by Consulting Magazine. Maria Turner, Managing Director, was recognized for her excellence in leadership and Erica Nelson, Director, was recognized for her excellence in healthcare. Both are Payment Intelligence™️ experts at AArete, working with insurance payers and healthcare providers to improve reimbursement accuracy and operational efficiency by utilizing client-tailored advanced data analytics and AArete's proprietary methodology.

Maria's Excellence in Leadership was recognized as part of Consulting Magazine's 2020 list of Women Leaders in Technology. As the leader of AArete's Payment Intelligence™ practice, Maria has delivered excellence at AArete for nearly 10 years, working closely with clients to design and implement comprehensive, customized solutions that result in the early detection, recovery and prevention of inaccurate claim payments. Maria serves as an Executive Sponsor of AArete's Women's Initiative Network (WIN), which is an internal affinity group dedicated to the acquisition, development and retention of female talent.

"As an Executive Sponsor of WIN, empowering women in the workplace and enabling them with the resources to become successful leaders is very important to me. I want to thank Consulting Magazine for this recognition and hope this achievement inspires more female professionals to propel themselves forward in their career," said Turner.

Erica was recognized for her Excellence in Healthcare within Consulting Magazine's 2020 Rising Stars of the Profession. Erica has progressed in her career at AArete over 6 years, advancing three levels while also expanding the Payment Intelligence™️ solution for healthcare.

"I would like to thank Consulting Magazine for the recognition in Healthcare. Working with Maria on exciting client engagements has made a meaningful impact on my development at AArete," Nelson said. "AArete's culture of support has provided me with leadership opportunities, resources and mentorship to accelerate my progression. I look forward to driving results for our healthcare clients."

These awards exemplify the unparalleled leadership Maria and Erica contribute to AArete, driving Payment Intelligence™️ solutions for healthcare clients. AArete's Women's Initiative Network is proud to see these accolades awarded to such strong leaders, and strives to continue aiding the advancement of women across the firm.

"It is impossible to quantify Erica and Maria's overall contribution to the AArete team and our clients," said Loren Trimble, CEO of AArete. "But, being recognized for these awards is certainly a start. We are proud to have Maria and Erica among our numerous leaders across the firm and know they will continue to foster growth in other leaders at AArete."

