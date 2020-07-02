Aarki Selected as the Best AI Product in Marketing & Adtech at CogX 2020

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aarki, a leading AI-enabled mobile marketing platform, is thrilled to announce that it was named winner in the category "Best AI Product in Marketing & Adtech" in the CogX 2020 awards, the world's leading festival of AI and emerging technology.

"It is exciting and rewarding for us to receive this accolade, our second AI award this year," said Levon Budagyan, Aarki's chief technology officer and co-founder. "This would not be possible without the continuous innovations from our proactive and strategic team. This award is evidence of the breakthroughs that Aarki has achieved, thanks to our data scientists, data analysts, and engineers who are tackling the most exciting challenges in mobile advertising technology."

Aarki is recognized for its advancement of prediction capabilities in mobile advertising. The custom-developed Pointwise Mutual Information (PMI) model allows Aarki to effectively model Aarki-specific user conversion funnels while pre-training on non-attributed omnichannel event data. With this more accurate calculation of users' purchase probability, Aarki improves the return on investment (ROI) and the install probability predictions and decreases the cost per install (CPI).

"We set out the awards to recognize and celebrate some of the best companies in the world," said Charlie Muirhead, CEO, and Co-Founder of CogX and CognitionX. "We and our judging panel are delighted that Aarki has won our Best Marketing and AdTech award and are extremely impressed with their capabilities particularly with providing quality service and determination to ensure the best ad experience to their clients and users. Once again, congratulations on the win Aarki."

Aarki's mission is to build the best mobile marketing ecosystem by connecting users to the brands they love, and by delivering performance at scale to advertisers. Aarki's proprietary machine learning platform, Aarki Encore, comprises of Aarki Demand Side Platform and Aarki Studio (their proprietary creative optimization platform). Together, these enable app developers to run ROI-positive marketing campaigns and deliver the most engaging creatives to their users.

Aarki helps brands grow and re-engage their mobile users, using machine learning (AI), big data, and engaging creative. We strive to deliver performance at scale across different marketing objectives to meet the target return on investment.

CognitionX was founded in 2015 by Charlie Muirhead and Tabitha Goldstaub to support businesses in getting clarity about the complex and fast-paced world of emerging tech.

Our mission is to democratize and radically improve access to knowledge, resulting in the accelerated adoption of transformational technology, safe and responsible deployment, and benefits that flow to everybody.

We do this via our Knowledge Network platform by connecting people in real-time with expertise, both within and outside their business, to high-level dinners, to conducting in-depth market analysis through our research papers to our annual Festival CogX, which for the first time went fully virtual hosting over 40,000 participants.

