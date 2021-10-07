Aaron Boone likely Yankees manager next season, but changes required to compete

Associated Press

That record streak in September meant little for the St. Louis Cardinals in a postseason that ended with one hanging slider. Alex Reyes served up a game-ending home run to Chris Taylor just after entering in the ninth inning, a drive that gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a 3-1 win in the NL wild-card game Wednesday night and sent the Cardinals home. Reyes, a 27-year-old right-hander, was summoned after T.J. McFarland walked Cody Bellinger with two outs.