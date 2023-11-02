Aaron Brackett tracks great Bedlam weather!

TechCrunch

Case in point, FusionAuth, a company that provides authentication and user management tools for developers, today announced that it raised $65 million in a funding round led by Updata Partners. "This was the right time to partner with Updata because it allows us to hire and scale more quickly to address increasing demand from millions of developers and businesses like Stihl, Oppenheimer, Clover and Zenni Optical," CEO Brian Pontarelli told TechCrunch in an email interview. As for Updata, it felt that FusionAuth's customer list and track record made its investment in the company an "easy decision."