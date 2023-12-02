Aaron Bradshaw makes Kentucky basketball debut Saturday. ‘Gonna cause a lot of problems.’

It’s finally happening.

Kentucky coach John Calipari confirmed before tipoff of the Wildcats’ game against UNC Wilmington on Saturday that freshman Aaron Bradshaw — the five-star 7-footer and one of the best young basketball prospects in America — will make his college debut against the Seahawks.

Bradshaw hadn’t played against outside competition since the McDonald’s All-American Game in late March, when he suffered a foot injury that eventually necessitated a medical procedure three months later. That surgery kept him out of Kentucky’s trip to the GLOBL JAM in Toronto in July and sidelined him for all of the Wildcats’ preseason practices.

Amid his recovery, there was considerable chatter that Bradshaw would never play a minute for the Wildcats, instead opting to sit out the season and take his chances in next year’s NBA draft, a narrative he shot down at the team’s media day gathering in October.

Aaron Bradshaw dunks the ball in pregame warmups Saturday.

The New Jersey native didn’t participate in his first UK practice until the day before Thanksgiving, and he wasn’t able to do full-contact basketball activities until five days after that.

His addition will be a welcome one for a team that’s already off to a hot start and is likely to break into the top 10 nationally when the new Associated Press poll comes out Monday.

How much Bradshaw can play right away remains to be seen. The time he missed — from both a conditioning and developmental standpoint — would have been crucial for his ability to contribute, but there’s no questioning his potential.

“I think it’s all predicated on Aaron. Is he in good enough shape to get up and down? How many minutes can he play?” said UK assistant coach Chuck Martin earlier in the week. “I think his skill set fits the way we play. He’s a 7-footer that can protect the rim defensively, which would be unbelievable for us — without compromising offense. Because he’s skilled enough to shoot the 3. He’s skilled enough to put the ball on the floor. Which makes it really, really exciting for us.”

Bradshaw is indeed all of those things. A versatile 7-footer offensively, his range extends beyond the perimeter, and he possesses enough handle to take bigger, slower defenders off the bounce. He can also run the floor and play above the rim as an alley-oop target.

Freshman guard Rob Dillingham said Bradshaw is also going to be a handful for opposing defenses in the pick and roll.

“He can shoot. He can stretch the floor,” he said. “He’s just like Tre (Mitchell) almost, honestly. But he can dunk the ball crazy, so I think he’ll help us a lot.”

Aaron Bradshaw is getting loose … pic.twitter.com/DUpv0WDpCE — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) December 2, 2023

Dillingham — and pretty much everyone else around the UK program who has been asked about Bradshaw lately — also mentioned the defensive boost he should bring to the Cats.

“It’s gonna help us way more, because — even though we mess up sometimes — we have a 7-footer to block shots and help us when we mess up,” Dillingham said. “It’ll definitely help us a lot, and we can still run the floor with him, because he’s pretty fast.”

Sophomore guard Adou Thiero was the team leader with 43 rebounds going into Saturday — despite playing one fewer game, due to injury, than the rest of the eight-man rotation to that point — and he brought up boards and blocked shots as two key areas where Bradshaw will help.

“Being able to have a 7-footer on the court is just a great feeling,” Thiero said. “You got someone to get rebounds, block shots. He’s going to be able to bring all of that. … Teams are definitely gonna rethink going up (at the rim) with him right there. It’s gonna give us more stops.”

UK entered the weekend tied for 58th nationally with 4.9 blocked shots per game.

Everyone around the program — from John Calipari down — has said that Kentucky will not change its fast-paced approach just because one of its three sidelined 7-footers is back. Bradshaw and 7-2 freshman Zvonimir Ivisic, who is still waiting on the NCAA to rule on his eligibility, are uniquely athletic and mobile for their size. And they can both make 3-pointers. Sophomore Ugonna Onyenso, who could make a full return to practice in the next few days, is the closest of the trio to a traditional center, but he, too, can step out and face the basket.

Calipari is hoping all three will be available soon. But Bradshaw has the highest upside of the bunch. He was the No. 4 overall recruit in the final 247Sports composite rankings for the 2023 class, and he’s been viewed as a possible one-and-done NBA lottery pick.

“He can block shots. He can shoot. He can do everything,” said senior guard Antonio Reeves. “And him being that 7-footer — that’s gonna cause a lot of problems.”

Now, it’s just a matter of staying healthy, getting up to speed, and rounding into game shape. With the skill set Bradshaw brings, blending in to what the Cats already have cooking — his teammates have been saying — shouldn’t be a problem.

“Just having a big inside being able to do the same thing we do — dribble, pass, shoot — he’s capable of doing what we’ve been doing the whole (season),” Thiero said. “He’s been watching us. He’ll be able to do it.”

