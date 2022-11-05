Aaron Carter Dead at 34
Aaron Carter, a former '90s child singer and brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, dies at 34 years old. Get details of the "House of Carter" alum's passing.
TMZ is reporting that Aaron Carter—who rose to prominence as a child singing star in the 1990s, known for lighthearted, goofy songs like “That’s How I Beat Shaq”—has died. Carter, who’d been open in the past about struggles with legal problems and addiction in his adulthood, was apparently found dead today by police in his California home. He was 34.
