Aaron Carter’s ex-fiancée questions autopsy results: ‘I don’t understand the chain of events’

Autopsy results showed Aaron Carter accidentally drowned in his bathtub after taking generic Xanax and inhaling compressed air, but the ex-fiancée of the child star says the analysis has not given her closure.

“It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a T-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn’t make sense,” said Melanie Martin, Carter’s ex-fiancée and mother of his son, Prince.

“Why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on?” Martin added in a statement to TMZ. “I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don’t understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions.”

Carter, 34, was found dead in his Lancaster, Calif. home back in November, after his housekeeper found his body “submerged in the bathtub.”

Results of the autopsy were revealed Tuesday in which the Los Angeles County medical examiner ruled his death an accident.

Medical results showed Carter drowned from the effects of “difluoroethane,” which is the aerosol propellant found in spray cans, as well as the drug alprazolam, more commonly known as Xanax.

His mother, Jane Carter, had previously spoken out about the incident and her suspicion that foul play was involved.

She shared photos of the crime scene on her social media pages, saying police “never investigated [Carter’s death] as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past.” She claimed that her son had received multiple death threats before the died, and that there were “many, many people who were making his life miserable.”

Martin, meanwhile, told TMZ that she does believe drugs were what caused her ex-fiancé's death, though she still has questions about how it all went down.

She also said she found a text exchange on Carter’s phone, in which he appeared to owe someone $800 for an unknown substance. Martin submitted the text exchange to police for further investigation.