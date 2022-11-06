Aaron Carter was in the process of selling his home to start a 'new chapter' with his family a week before his death

Aaron Carter in Las Vegas in February. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Aaron Carter, a former child star and singer, died on Saturday aged 34.

In recent years, he and his family had discussed his mental health issues and addiction battles.

Prior to his death, Carter tweeted he was selling his home to start a "new chapter" with his family.

Aaron Carter was in the process of selling his home and starting a "new chapter" for himself and his family before his death.

Carter, a former child star and singer, was found dead at his home in California on Saturday, his representatives and relatives. He was 34.

A representative from his management company, Big Umbrella, confirmed his death to The New York Times but declined to reveal the cause of death. TMZ, citing multiple unnamed law enforcement sources, reported that Carter's body was found in his bath.

Just over a week before his death, Carter tweeted plans to sell his house to turn over a new leaf for himself and his family.

"Selling my 2nd home. Real estate has been super good to me. Ready for a new chapter in my 3rd home which I plan on staying to make a beautiful life for my family," he tweeted on October 29. "This year has been super tough but I've learned so much. Thanks for the support everyone."

As Insider previously reported Carter, who was best known for his hit rendition of "I Want Candy," had long-struggled with his mental health and addiction. In a 2019 episode of "The Doctors," he revealed that he had been diagnosed and was taking medications for multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, and acute anxiety, People magazine reported.

He also told the US Sun in September that he'd entered rehab for the fifth time after losing custody of his son Prince, whom he shared with his fiancée Melanie Martin. He told the outlet he'd sought treatment to "help with the weed."

"I don't want to smoke weed anymore. I don't really need to," Carter said.

