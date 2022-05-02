Aaron Dean attorneys show hours of media clips in bid to move trial out of Fort Worth

Attorneys for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson in 2019, argued at a court hearing Monday that his trial should be moved out of Tarrant County.

Dean, who is charged with murder, has been scheduled to appear before a jury on May 16. Dean’s attorneys, Bob Gill and Miles Brissette, filed the motion for a change of venue on Nov. 30.

In the 297th District Court of Tarrant County on Monday, Dean’s attorneys showed the courtroom hours of video coverage about Dean and the shooting from local and national media outlets. Clips from NBC DFW, Fox News, WFAA, Reuters, CBS 11 and other outlets played on a screen while reporters, community members and Jefferson’s family members watched. The clips included interviews with former Mayor Betsy Price, body camera footage of Dean shooting Jefferson and Dean’s initial job interview with Fort Worth police.

Dean’s defense team claims that Dean cannot receive a fair trial in Tarrant County because of media coverage and “considerable prejudicial discussion” around Jefferson’s death.

As of Monday afternoon, the judge has not ruled on the motion for a change of venue. It’s unclear whether moving the trial to another county would cause delays.

The trial has been delayed several times, frustrating some in the community. The trial had been set to begin Jan. 10, but was last rescheduled in December after Dean’s defense attorneys said expert witnesses would not be available to testify at that time.

Gill and Brissette filed another motion Monday morning asking the court to delay the trial again because Dean’s lead attorney, Jim Lane, is seriously ill. It’s unclear when the judge may rule on that motion.

In January, Judge David Hagerman tentatively re-scheduled Dean’s murder trial for May 16, with jury selection to begin May 9. At the time, Hagerman said there would be no more delays.

“Is this how justice comes for Black women?!?!” Jefferson’s sister Ashley Carr posted publicly on her Facebook on Dec. 15. “Just let me know!! How long do we have to wait?”

Jefferson, 28, was shot inside her own home in south Fort Worth in October 2019. After the motion to move the trial was granted in December, Jefferson’s family and others in the community said the continued delay in justice is disrespectful.