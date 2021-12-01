Aaron Dean’s defense team requests murder trial to be moved out of Tarrant County

Aaron Dean’s defense team filed a change of venue request in Tarrant County court Tuesday, asking the judge to allow the former Fort Worth police officer’s trial to be moved out of the county where he fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson in October 2019.

The change of venue motion says Dean will not be able to receive a fair trial in Tarrant County due to the “extensive print and broadcast media coverage” and “considerable prejudicial discussion” surrounding Jefferson’s death.

Jury selection for the murder case against Dean is scheduled to begin on Jan. 4. The trial is set to begin on Jan. 10 in Tarrant County’s 297th District Court.

“The amount of publicity generated as a result of the instant case has been so great that it has produced so much prejudice in the community that the likelihood of Mr. Dean receiving a fair and impartial trial is doubtful,” the motion says. “The publicity has been pervasive, prejudicial and inflammatory.”

At a hearing on Nov. 15, Judge David Hagerman indicated he expected a change of venue motion to be filed. The motion, and multiple others filed by Dean’s defense team on Tuesday, will be heard the week of Dec. 13, according to a scheduling order.

Dean was indicted on a murder charge after fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson, a 28-year-old Black woman, through a window while responding to a call about doors being open at her home in October 2019.

Jefferson was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew when she thought she heard someone in the back yard. She grabbed a handgun from her purse and went to investigate, Jefferson’s nephew told a forensic interviewer, according to an arrest warrant affidavit supporting Dean’s arrest. Dean, who is white, did not identify himself as a police officer and shot Jefferson through the window within seconds, according to body-camera video.

Pressure has been mounting in the community for a trial date to be set more than two years after Jefferson’s death.