Aaron Dean trial: What’s the difference between a murder and manslaughter conviction?

The fate of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron York Dean, who is facing a murder charge, is now in the hands of the jury.

Dean was indicted on a murder charge after fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson through a window while responding to a call about doors being open at her home in October 2019.

In his instructions to the jurors, Judge George Gallagher said they will be allowed to consider the lesser offense of manslaughter as an option.

So, what is the difference between murder and manslaughter?

Intent has to be proven for a murder conviction — that the defendant knowingly set out to kill the victim.

Manslaughter is the unjustified and unexcused killing of another without the intention to do so. “It occurs when the death of someone else is caused by recklessness. There is no premeditation, which is why manslaughter is not to the level of a murder charge,” according to the Neal David Law Firm website.

The sentence for murder is up to life in prison or a term of anywhere from five to 99 years. A manslaughter conviction carries a prison term of two to 20 years and a $10,000 fine.