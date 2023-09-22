Aaron Glee gets life in prison after families 'torn apart' by brutal double murder

Aaron Glee waits for his sentence hearing to begin Sept. 22, 2023. Family and friends of the two victims Glee brutally murdered three years ago came forward to speak before the judge's final words.

Family and friends of two victims gathered as a Leon County judge sentenced Aaron Glee to life in prison for the horrific 2020 murders of a community college student and a retired state worker.

The two women's loved ones packed the courtroom to condemn Glee and share grief-filled testimonies honoring the lives of Victoria "Vicki" Sims, 75, and Oluwatoyin Salau, 19.

"An angel lived and walked among us," said June Campos, one of Sims' daughters. "On June 13, 2020, the angel's earthly light was extinguished and the heavens called her home . . . She was an advocate for all humans and all human rights, even for monsters such as you."

Sims' other daughter, Brenda Campos, spoke of the selflessness her mother showed them growing up. Sims gave up everything to be there for her kids, she said, and helped them in any way she could.

The bodies of Oluwatoyin Salau, 19, and Victoria Sims, 75, were found Saturday on Monday Road in Tallahassee.

"I miss her so much," she said through sobs.

Rebecca Figueroa, a friend of Salau, said this murder broke them, leaving them as shells of who they were.

She was the last person Salau spoke to before Glee kidnapped and killed her. Figueroa said, to this day, she still feels the crushing guilt for not picking Salau up from the library where Glee took her.

"Part of us is still enraged toward this disgusting excuse for a human being," she said. "We're not the same, just glued pieces of something Aaron Glee has torn apart."

Glee sat in a wheelchair staring at his hands throughout the hearing, rarely looking up to meet the eyes of anyone in the room.

Leon County Sheriff deputies capture Aaron Glee's fingerprints after his sentence hearing Sept. 22, 2023. Glee was sentenced to life in prison for the horrific 2020 murders of two women.

While most of the speakers brought up memories of the women and expressed their heartache, others, including Figueroa, asked the judge to reconsider Glee's fate. They asked for the highest capital punishment.

"We want the death penalty," Figueroa said. "We want the light to fade from his eyes the way it faded from Toyin's. Consecutive life sentences is a far more precious gift than he deserves."

Glee, 52, was set to plead guilty in January, but instead he announced he wanted to have a trial. He later pleaded guilty in June to first-degree murder and kidnapping, agreeing to a life behind bars without prosecutors pursuing the death penalty.

Now, three years after the deaths of their loved ones, the victims' families received a sense of justice.

Salau, a Tallahassee Community College student who participated in Black Lives Matter protests, went missing just days before Sims, a community volunteer who had worked for several state agencies before retirement, did.

Glee tied Salau up and imprisoned her for several days. He admitted to sexually assaulting her numerous times before deciding to kill her. Later, Glee raided Sims' home and kidnapped her too.

Police found the women at Glee's disheveled home after tracing Sims' phone. Sims' body was found inside a bedroom under a bloody sheet; Salau's body was found under a pile of leaves in the woods behind his house.

The scene outside the Monday Road home rented by Aaron Glee Jr., the suspect in the deaths of Oluwatoyin Salau, 19, and Victoria Sims, 75, where the Tallahassee Police Department spent time investigating Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Glee fled before officers arrived at his door. He was quickly apprehended at a Greyhound bus station in Orlando and brought back to Tallahassee to face charges.

Thinking of the brutal way her daughter died is more than Salau's mother, Victoria Salau, can bear. Salau's family moved to Tallahassee from Chicago thinking it would be a safer town.

She was a smart and kind girl who would've had the ability to impact many people if her life wasn't cut short, her mother said.

"She prayed for the salvation of your soul while you held her captive," she said to Glee.

The memories and tragedy of Glee's actions still weigh heavy, but the sentencing marks the end of a nightmarish chapter in the victims loved ones' lives. For at least one family member, this final moment is the start of a new chapter: the slow healing process.

"I forgive you man," Rusty Flowers, Sims' grandson said to Glee. "I hope that you have a blessed day."

Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on Twitter @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Aaron Glee sentenced to life in prison for brutally killing 2 women