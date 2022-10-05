Aaron Judge breaks Roger Maris' home run record
Aaron Judge has finally hit his 62nd home run, passing Roger Maris' American League record for home runs in a single season. Bob Nightengale reflects on this historic moment.
Aaron Judge has finally hit his 62nd home run, passing Roger Maris' American League record for home runs in a single season. Bob Nightengale reflects on this historic moment.
Aaron Judge moved ahead of Roger Maris by hitting his 62nd home run of the season to set the new American League single-season record.
The record-breaking homer came off of Texas right-hander Jesús Tinoco.
In a season of home run milestones in American baseball by Albert Pujols and Aaron Judge, 22-year-old Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami has also gotten into the act. Murakami, playing for the Tokyo-based Yakult Swallows, hit his 56th home run of the season on Monday, pushing him alone into second place on the single-season list. It was the Swallows' last regular-season game.
Yankees reliever Ron Marinaccio was put on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, another blow to the injury-plagued New York bullpen before the playoffs. Marinaccio has a stress reaction in his right shin. Manager Aaron Boone said he is hopeful that Marinacco will be able to return for the AL Championship Series if the Yankees advance in the postseason.
See which celebs missed their chance for the mirrorball trophy.
"Lindsey sends his deepest apologies to all his fans who were planning to attend and hopes to return to Europe in the future," his team said in a statement
MacKenzie Scott has donated over $12 billion since signing the Giving Pledge, vowing to give away most of her wealth to philanthropy in her lifetime.
Aaron Judge finally broke Roger Maris' Yankees record Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers, putting an exclamation mark on his stellar 2022 season.
Babe Ruth and Roger Maris are in the rearview mirror. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his American League record 62nd home run Tuesday. Maris held the AL record for 61 years -- hitting 61 home runs in 1961 -- after besting fellow Yankee Mickey Mantle in a duel to surpass the Babe.
Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night, breaking Roger Maris’ American League record and setting what some fans consider baseball’s “clean” standard. The 30-year-old Yankees slugger drove a 1-1 slider from Texas right-hander Jesús Tinoco into the first row of seats in left field when leading off the second game of New York's day-night doubleheader. After No. 99 took a smooth, mighty swing, he had a wide smile on his face as he rounded the bases and his Yankees teammates streamed out of the dugout to celebrate with him.
The former baseball player and coach has a couple World Series Championships under his belt.
The Phillies are headed to the playoffs for the first time in a decade and have their starting rotation lined up exactly how they want. Some specifics on the playoff path ahead for the Phillies. By Corey Seidman
Pujols just keeps mashing.
Potential White Sox managerial candidates after Tony La Russa announced he won't return in 2023 due to health reasons.
Jose Abreu gives a message to fans while meeting with the media on Tuesday.
All-Star Cubs catcher Willson Contreras admits to "anxiousness" as he approaches free agency but also calls it a "dream coming true."
The Red Sox still have a few games to play at Fenway this season. And before the focus entirely shifts to the offseason, fans might want to take stock of some sights that are unlikely to be seen again in 2023.
He hit the blast in Pittsburgh Monday night. And Pujols also moved into second all-time in Major League Baseball with 2,216 runs batted in.
There were hugs, there were tributes, there was champagne. A huge weight is off the Phillies' shoulders but they still want much more. Hear from the key players in a delirious postgame clubhouse. By Jim Salisbury
The 2022 season for the Red Sox is mercifully coming to a close, which has our John Tomase thinking about the offseason. He shares three broad strategies Chaim Bloom should employ this winter to get the franchise back on track.