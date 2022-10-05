Should Aaron Judge be considered the true (clean) single-season home run king?

Yahoo Entertainment

On the debut of Chris Cuomo’s new primetime NewsNation show, simply named Cuomo, the former CNN host began by alluding to his exit from his former network amid multiple scandals, and his time away from the news business. “I’ve been humbled by what happened, and I’m also hungry to do better in a way that I’ve never been before,” Cuomo said. “So this show is going to be different than what I’ve done in the past because I’m different, and I’ve spent a lot of time looking and listening on the sidelines.” Cuomo made multiple references in his monologue to “the game” that is constantly being played in American politics and the role the media plays. “It’s obvious to me that we need people in my position to do more,” Cuomo said, “to not just play or even referee the game that is plaguing our politics and society. That means exposing the game. Show when it’s played. Show how it’s being played.” As an example of the game Cuomo spoke of, he pointed to the messaging the right and left use on immigration to demonize the other side. “Why is all the focus on the migrants? The game,” Cuomo said. “It allows the left to show that the right has no heart, and for the right to show that the left has no head for law and order. Again, the problem works better for them than finding a solution. That is the game, and we have to change the game.”