Aaron Judge inches closer to 61 home runs
Mackenzie Salmon and Ralphie Alversa discuss whether or not they think Aaron Judge will break Roger Maris' AL home run record.
Aaron Judge hits his 51st home run of the season, plus the Dodgers beat the Mets in an exciting series opener on this edition of FastCast
Houston Astros ace expected to return shortly after injured list stint due to a calf injury.
Aaron Judge is rolling toward September with Roger Maris firmly in sight. Two impressive homers at Angel Stadium have moved the Yankees slugger two steps closer to baseball history. Judge hit a three-run shot in the fourth inning for his 51st homer of the season, and New York snapped its three-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.
Are we about to watch a fourth slugger join the 700-homer club?
The Giants-Padres game on Monday was delayed for just over 10 minutes because the home plate umpire slipped and appeared to suffer an injury.
Gavin Lux and the Los Angeles Dodgers quieted Timmy Trumpet at least for now, edging the New York Mets 4-3 Tuesday night in a matchup of NL division leaders. The Mets lost with Trumpet, who performs Edwin Diaz’s entrance song “Narco,” at Citi Field and ready to blare away if the closer got into the game.
Albert Pujols continues his push as one of MLB's best ever players. Here's where he currently stands on the all-time home runs list.
The Red Sox seem confident they'll bounce back in 2023, but John Tomase isn't so sure based on the lengthy list of roster holes Chaim Bloom and Co. will need to address this winter.
An effort to unionize minor-league baseball players came together quickly over the weekend, setting up to challenge Major League Baseball’s status quo. The MLB Players Association announced Monday it has launched a campaign aimed at minor-leaguers following support from the MLBPA’s executive board. These efforts are supported by Advocates for Minor Leaguers, which launched in 2020 as a ...
Mookie Betts and the Dodgers are on a roll and again sit atop Drew Silva's weekly MLB Power Rankings. Get rankings and updates on all 30 clubs. (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)
Corbin Carroll, who made his MLB debut on Monday, chose baseball over soccer at the age of 14 at the advice of a former major league player.
Throughout their successful 2022 season, the Mets have proved that they belong in the conversation among baseball's top teams.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell needed to convey that he wanted Brent Suter warming in the bullpen, and he had the perfect way to do it.
We're at that time of the season where starters might be asked to pitch deeper in games just as often as relievers will be summoned earlier to keep deficits from getting out of hand. This is when key players are needed to step up in the heat of a pennant race — or when the last man on a roster can be a hero. This is when intradivisional matchups dominate the schedule — but it's not always who ...
After their fifth straight loss Monday night, the Giants are 8 1/2 games out of a playoff spot and just one game out of fourth place in the West.
It's not quite September, the month that has given Aaron Nola so many problems, but he was lit up for eight runs as the Phillies lost in Arizona again. By Jim Salisbury