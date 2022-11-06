Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones and rest of Packers didn’t mind today's brutal Green Bay weather ahead of Lions game

It’s too bad the Packers’ game against the Lions will be played indoors on Sunday at Ford Field.

It appears that Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones, Robert Tonyan, Mason Crosby and Co. didn’t mind a little rain and some wind today.

The Packers boarded the plane for Detroit as the rain blasted them Saturday at Austin Straubel Airport. But it looked like most of them relished the treacherous weather. After all, they do play in Green Bay. Maybe a good sign for Sunday?

Heavy rain and high winds hit parts of the state Saturday. A high wind warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. for many counties in the eastern and southeast parts of the state, including Calumet, Manitowoc, Winnebago, Brown, Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Washington, Ozaukee, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha.

Southwest winds are expected to be between 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Rodgers and Tonyan let everyone know that the weather was no problem for them. But didn't Rodgers have one of those fancy golf umbrellas sitting around to use?

And whether it’s snowing, raining or there's sunny skies, you can always expect to see Jones wearing his trusty green and gold sombrero.

The Packers' running back, who was one of the team's bright spots in the Packers' loss at Buffalo last week, even had a smile on his face as rain belted him in the face.

And Crosby appeared to be taking in the fall day, maybe hoping to manifest good vibes as the team seeks to snap a four-game losing streak. He's kicked in a lot worse during his long career in Green Bay, right?

The team landed to much drier conditions later Saturday.

Kickoff is set for noon Sunday in the temperature-controlled Ford Field.

The Packers lost to the Lions last year in the final game of the regular season with the No. 1 seed locked up.

This year’s contest comes with the Packers (3-5) in a much different position. Though they're four-point favorites, the Packers haven't won a game in more than a month and are no where close to the NFC’s top-seeded team, the Philadelphia Eagles (8-0).

The Lions come in at 1-6.

