Aaron Rodgers was courtside next to Randall Cobb, Mallory Edens for the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA playoff game against the Chicago Bulls

Aaron Rodgers is back with the Green Bay Packers in 2022 and now he's back at Fiserv Forum supporting the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Packers' MVP quarterback, who was noticeably absent during the Bucks' playoff run last year, is courtside for Game 2 Wednesday night in Milwaukee's first-round playoff series against the Chicago Bulls.

Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb, far left, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers sit next to Mallory Edens (center), Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens and Elizabeth Sharp are courtside for Game 2 of the Bucks' NBA playoff series Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls.

Aaron Rodgers courtside with Randall Cobb, sitting next to Mallory Edens and owner Wes Edens

He's joined by teammate and close friend Randall Cobb. Rodgers is sitting next to Mallory Edens, daughter of Wes Edens, one of the team’s primary owners. Wes Edens is also in their row, a usual spot for the billionaire.

Here's a well-played tweet from the Bulls after taking a 63-49 halftime lead.

AC - officially a better playoff passer than Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/QYZtwlhFAL — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 21, 2022

Rodgers and Cobb did not exactly bring the Bucks much luck as the defending NBA champs fell to the Bulls, 114-110.

Aaron Rodgers is a Bucks owner

Rodgers has been a regular at Bucks games over the years and even has an ownership stake in the franchise.

Who can forget the beer chugging contest with teammate and friend David Bakhtiari during a postseason game in 2019?

There were no beer chugging moments or signs of Bakhtiari Wednesday night.

This was the first time Rodgers has appeared at Fiserv Forum for a Bucks game in quite some time.

Story continues

Before Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers' last public appearance at a Bucks game was during the Bucks' Eastern Conference finals series in 2019. He's seen here cheering from his courtside seat when teammate David Bakhtiari was chugging beer.

Of course, during the NBA playoffs last season, there was plenty of uncertainty on whether Rodgers would return to the Packers for the 2021 season.

But since then, Rodgers won another MVP in leading the Packers to the top seed in the NFC and patched things up with management before signing an extension this offseason to remain in Green Bay.

Bucks playoff games in 2021 included many celebrities like Sheryl Crow and Chance The Rapper

Last season, Bucks playoff games were must-see not only for the championship play of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. on the court but also for the celebrities who showed up in the stands.

And the Packers were always represented.

Donald Driver and his son showed up. Za'Darius Smith and Aaron Jones sported Bucks jerseys and brought plenty of energy. And you can't forget about Bakhtiari, who always got the crowd pumped with his beer chugging abilities.

Beyond Packers players, it was always a whos-who of celebrities.

We learned about Sheryl Crow's fandom, Chance The Rapper was a regular at Fiserv Forum, and Chris Tucker and Alex Rodriguez were here during the NBA Finals.

A nice moment came during the NBA Finals when many of the members of the 1971 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks took in a game.

Rodgers joins the party in 2022.

More: Aaron Rodgers is going to participate in the next installment of 'The Match,' this time as Tom Brady's teammate

More: Aaron Rodgers says on 'The Pat McAfee Show' that he just finished a 12-day Panchakarma cleanse. Here's what it means.

Contact Christopher Kuhagen at 262-446-6634 or at christopher.kuhagen@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ckuhagen and our newsroom Instagram accounts at MyCommunityNow and Lake Country Now.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Aaron Rodgers is courtside at Bucks vs. Bulls NBA playoff game