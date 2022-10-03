Aaron Rodgers' Hairstyle Takes An Absolute Pounding From Viewers

Aaron Rodgers had a good game and a bad hair day ― and the latter seized the attention of the quarterback’s critics on Sunday.

Rodgers, who led the Green Bay Packers to a last-second overtime victory at home over the New England Patriots after a rough start, didn’t seem to win many fans by appearing to sprout strands of hair from under his hat, around his ears.

“What the HELL is going on with Aaron Rodgers’ hair?” one fan asked.

What the HELL is going on with Aaron Rodgers hair? pic.twitter.com/BlvhhQXBh3 — Papist Blue Ribbon (@tate_theory) October 2, 2022

Others on Twitter piled on:

Saw someone say Aaron Rodgers' hair looks like a Rockhopper penguin and I cannot unsee pic.twitter.com/Lu5MidXBY6 — Callie Counsellor (@CCounsellor) October 2, 2022

The back view of Aaron Rodgers hair is insanity — Back Home Bill (@BrotherBill716) October 2, 2022

My hot football take of the day is that Aaron Rodgers really should not have done that to his hair. — Jen Chaney (@chaneyj) October 2, 2022

Aaron Rodgers is my QB but the hair…🤭the hair gotta go 😣 #GoPackGopic.twitter.com/pfeL7xK2gp — Stair Face (@stair_face) October 2, 2022

Aaron Rodgers' hair grosses me out. It's gotta smell like Fritos. pic.twitter.com/LQR8NEsBor — steve (@stevebloz) October 2, 2022

Aaron Rodgers hair is … the worst ⁦@barstoolsports⁩ pic.twitter.com/1eQaZEZePL — Oliver Schunemann (@_schuno) October 2, 2022

Rodgers hair from the back gives me anxiety and I can't explain why pic.twitter.com/RUm97WMRIC — erin alyce (@herooine) October 2, 2022

You maybe having a bad hair day.



But you are not having ⬇️ Aaron Rodgers “I passed out last night and my teammates shaved my head” bad hair day pic.twitter.com/4nc1OvtoEC — señor trollito más fino (@pinchegringo79) October 2, 2022

I don’t know what’s more annoying — Patriot’s fans, Belichick’s tantrums, or those two little strands of hair behind Aaron Rodgers ears. — Crystal ♡ (@critxoxo) October 2, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

