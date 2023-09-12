Aaron Rodgers hurts ankle, ruled out of game in debut with Jets

TechCrunch

Ahead of Wednesday's AI-focused private congressional meeting with tech giants, Google this morning announced a new initiative aimed at supporting researchers and public policy solutions around AI with the debut of the Digital Futures Project. As part of the effort, Google's charitable arm Google.org is establishing a $20 million fund that will provide grants to think tanks and academic institutions developing AI expertise. The tech giant says it aims to fund independent thinkers who are looking into topics like how AI will impact global security or how it can be used to enhance the security of institutions and enterprises; how AI will impact labor and how we can transition the workforce to the AI jobs of the future; how governments can use AI to boost productivity and economic growth; and what kinds of governance structure and cross-industry efforts can best promote responsible AI innovation.