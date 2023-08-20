Aaron Rodgers will make his Jets debut in preseason finale vs. Giants, AP source says

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks to reporters after a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Jets' training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Aaron Rodgers will make his debut with the New York Jets next Saturday night against the Giants in the teams' preseason finale, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The 39-year-old Rodgers, who hasn't played in an exhibition game since 2018 while with the Green Bay Packers, will start in the final tuneup before the regular-season opener on Sept. 11 against the Buffalo Bills, the person said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the Jets didn't announce the decision. The New York Post first reported Rodgers' debut with New York would come against the Giants.

Rodgers said this summer he would be open to playing a bit in the preseason as he begins his first season with the Jets after being acquired by New York from Green Bay in April.

