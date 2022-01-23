Aaron Rodgers may retire after stunning loss to 49ers

Aaron Rodgers Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers 13-10 Saturday night, knocking the Packers out of the playoffs and potentially marking an ignominious end to Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers' career, The New York Post reported.

The Packers delivered one of the "worst special teams performances in postseason history," per the Post, allowing the 49ers to successfully block a field goal and a punt, the latter of which they returned for a touchdown.

Green Bay got the ball for the last time with the score at 10-10 and 4:41 remaining in the fourth quarter. Rodgers choked. After the Packers punted following a three-and-out possession, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo drove his offense to within field goal range, securing the win for the 49ers.

"I'm very proud of what I've been able to accomplish here, deeply thankful for so many years here and all the incredible teammates and coaches I've had. Man, so much gratitude for this city and this organization, such a long career here," the 38-year-old Rodgers said after the game.

He also described feeling "numb" and "heartbroken," but said he felt he could still "play at a high level" and that the decision to retire or not would be "tough."

The Washington Post reported that Green Bay is going into the offseason $44.8 million over the NFL's salary cap. Replacing Rodgers, who according to Sports Illustrated is paid an average of $33.5 million per season, with a younger, less expensive quarterback could free up some much-needed funds.

Rodgers has played for Green Bay since 2005. In 2010, he led the team to victory in Super Bowl XLV.

You may also like

Florida advances DeSantis-backed ban on making white people feel 'discomfort' or 'guilt' from past racism

California deputy DA opposed to vaccine mandates dies of COVID-19

Giuliani, Trump campaign reportedly orchestrated the fake 2020 electors scheme in 7 states