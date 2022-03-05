Aaron Rodgers reportedly has deals in place with the Broncos, Titans, and Steelers

Aaron Rodgers Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn't decided yet what his plans are for next season, but he's reportedly already lined up deals with three other NFL teams.

NBC Sports reported Friday that Rodgers is still considering "staying with the Packers," but has also negotiated trade deals with the Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans, and Pittsburgh Steelers, a source with knowledge of the situation said.

Longtime Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retired at the end of the 2022 season, per ESPN, meaning Pittsburgh could be in the market for a seasoned QB.

The Washington Post reported in January that Green Bay is going into the offseason $44.8 million over the NFL's salary cap. Replacing Rodgers, who according to Sports Illustrated is paid an average of $33.5 million per season, with a younger, less expensive quarterback go a long way toward balancing the budget.

After an unexpected loss to the San Francisco 49ers ended the Packers' season in January, Rodgers described feeling "numb" and "heartbroken" but said he felt he could still "play at a high level" and that the decision to retire or not would be "tough."

Steelers Depot blogger Alex Kozora wrote Saturday that, despite Rodgers' comments earlier this year, it "sounds like retirement is not a thought" for Rodgers anymore. "Rodgers will play for a team in 2022," Kozora wrote. The only question is: Which one?

Rodgers is 38 years old and has played for Green Bay since 2005. In 2010, he led the team to victory in Super Bowl XLV.

You may also like

How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine

Jon Stewart goes after 's--thead' Tucker Carlson over Putin remarks: 'A dishonest propagandist'

Ukrainian actress Mila Kunis condemns Russia, launches $30 million fundraiser with Ashton Kutcher