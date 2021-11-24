Aaron Rodgers says he has 'Covid Toe,' a painful condition that can affect a person's ability to walk

Aaron Rodgers. AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he has Covid Toe as a side effect from COVID-19.

"Covid Toe" is a condition that can cause toe lesions and pain.

The condition can affect a person's ability to walk or even sleep.

Aaron Rodgers said he has a painful toe condition called Covid Toe during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback said that Covid Toe is the only lingering condition he has from his COVID-19 infection earlier this month, which kept him out of his team's facility for 10 days while he recovered.

Rodgers admitted to being "misleading" about getting vaccinated after he tested positive for COVID-19 on November 3. He might now have to deal with the pain of Covid Toe for the rest of the season. There are seven weeks left in the NFL regular season, and then the playoffs, which the Packers are positioned to compete in, will begin immediately after that on January 15.

Covid Toe is a condition that can cause skin lesions on a person's toe after a COVID-19 infection. Multiple studies suggest that the condition is caused by an overly aggressive immune response against the virus, and could last for months after COVID-19 recovery.

Covid Toe could affect Rodgers' mobility and rest for the remainder of the NFL season

The condition is characterized by feet looking a little like they have been frostbitten, with purple, swollen toes, and red, itchy plaques.

In one study, researchers found that individuals suffering from "Covid Toe" had trouble sleeping and walking, Dr. Charles Cassius, the lead author on the study and a researcher at Hôpital Saint-Louis, in Paris, France, previously told Insider.

For Rodgers, the condition may have already resulted in limitations in practice and games.

After Rodgers returned to the Packers on November 13, he appeared on the team's injury report the day before a game against the Seattle Seahawks with a toe injury.

Story continues

Then, when the Packers faced the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday, Rodgers had to leave the game in the second quarter to get treatment in the locker room. The Packers lost the game 34-31. Rodgers said the issue was "very, very painful" in the post-game press conference.

Covid Toe can last anywhere from six weeks to several months, according to WebMD, which means Rodgers could have to deal with the pain in his toes for the remainder of the NFL season.

"I have an injury that's not going away," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Read the original article on Insider