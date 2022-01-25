Aaron Rodgers says fans tuned in to the Packers-49ers game to root against him because he's not vaccinated

Aaron Rodgers. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Aaron Rodgers claimed that people tuned into the Packers-49ers game to root against him.

"There were a ton of people tuning in rooting against us for one reason and one reason only: It's because of my vaccination status," Rodgers said.

Rodgers caught COVID-19 in November and had previously petitioned the NFL to allow alternative treatment count as being vaccinated.

Aaron Rodgers claimed on the Pat McAfee show Tuesday that "tons of people" tuned into the Packers-49ers game to root against him and his team because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

"There were a ton of people tuning in rooting against us for one reason and one reason only: It's because of my vaccination status and them wanting to see us lose so they could pile on and enjoy and revel in the fact that my vaccination status was some sort of reason why we haven't had success in the playoffs," Rodgers said.

The Green Bay Packers lost in a game against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday night, knocking them out of the playoffs.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 in November after months of dodging the question as to whether he has been vaccinated.

The quarterback had previously claimed he was "immunized" against the virus and, prior to his diagnosis, Rodgers had petitioned the NFL to allow an alternative treatment count as being vaccinated.

