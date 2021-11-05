Aaron Rodgers says he's taken ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine since testing positive for COVID-19

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sideline in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

He said on Friday that he has taken ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat his COVID-19.

The drugs have not been authorized as effective treatments for COVID-19.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he has taken ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat symptoms of COVID-19 since testing positive for the virus earlier this week.

"I've been taking monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, zinc, vitamin C, D, and HCQ [hydroxychloroquine]," Rodgers, who is not vaccinated against the virus, told sports analyst Pat McAfee in a live interview on Friday. "I feel pretty incredible."

Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine have both been championed as COVID-19 miracle treatments by vaccine skeptics, but public health authorities have not approved the drugs as effective or safe treatments for the virus.

"I'm going to critically think about what's best for my own health," Rodgers told McAfee. "I'm not judging anybody else. I'm not saying you shouldn't do this or you shouldn't do that. But I'm making a decision that's based on what's best for me in my own health. And for me it was a no-brainer."

The quarterback also said in the interview that he is allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines - Pfizer and Moderna - and opted not to take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over concerns of blood clots. The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention has recommended the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after investigation reports of blood clots.

Rodgers will miss the Packers' Sunday game against the Kansas City Chiefs because of his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Read the original article on Insider