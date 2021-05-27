Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have a blast on beach vacation in new pics

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are soaking up the sun together on a fun vacation with friends.

The newly engaged couple appear to be vacationing in Hawaii with actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller, and it looks like they're having a blast.

Woodley, 29, and Teller, 34, go way back having starred together in the 2013 film "The Spectacular Now" and the 2014 film "Divergent." And it looks like their partners have become pals, too.

Sperry Teller, 28, has been sharing plenty of photos and videos from their tropical getaway, which has included plenty of swimming and hiking. In one post, she gave her followers a glimpse at the group's journey to a gorgeous waterfall.

"Ponds with soulmates," she captioned the post.

The 28-year-old, who married Teller in 2019 in Maui, Hawaii, posted a stunning photo of the group posing in front of the water with the caption: "Happiness🦋🦋🌈💗."

Sperry Teller also gave a shout-out to the group's tour guide, who took them to a gorgeous waterfall in Maui.

While taking a break from the great outdoors, Sperry Teller and Rodgers entertained their partners by singing along to Taylor Swift's song "The 1," off her "Folklore" album.

Woodley and Rodgers, who announced their engagement in February and recently talked about his stint hosting Jeopardy, have been spending plenty of quality time with their pals. The group traveled to the Kentucky Derby together earlier this month.

Woodley and Rodgers coordinated their outfits for the occasion, with the 29-year-old sporting a pink vest, matching pants, and oversized hat and the 37-year-old donning a suit, purple shirt and a top hat.

Related video: