Tampa Bay Times, St. Petersburg, Fla.

TAMPA — Tom Brady had COVID-19 following the Super Bowl 55 boat parade in February and still got the vaccine — just like every one of his fellow Bucs players. He certainly is meticulous about what he puts into his body as the co-author of The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance. But one day after watching Green Bay fall to the Chiefs without Aaron Rodgers — who ...