Aaron Sutton is found not guilty in October 2021 fatal shooting in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM — A Framingham man has been found not guilty of first-degree murder in a 2021 case in which he and his late brother were accused of robbing and fatally shooting another man inside a rooming house on Hayes Street.

Last Thursday, a Middlesex Superior Court jury found Aaron Sutton, 51, not guilty of both first-degree murder and armed robbery. Sutton, who had been jailed since his November 2021 arrest, was set free.

"He's just thrilled he had a chance to clear his name," Sutton's attorney, Derenge B. Demissie, told the Daily News on Friday. "He's looking forward to resuming his life and getting back to his family."

Sutton was charged in the Oct. 30, 2021, death of Eric Hargrett at a rooming house at 23 Hayes St. Had Sutton been convicted of first-degree murder, he would have been sentenced to a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Police investigate the scene on Oct. 30, 2021, after a Framingham man was fatally shot on Hayes Street. Aaron Sutton, who was charged with murder in the case, was found not guilty last week in Middlesex Superior Court.

Authorities alleged the Sutton brothers arranged to rob victim

Authorities alleged that Sutton and his brother, Eugene Sutton Jr., had arranged to meet Hargrett, 34, at 23 Hayes St. with the intention of robbing him. But during the alleged robbery, Hargrett was shot in the head and killed, and also suffered "slashing" wounds.

Police allege witnesses saw the Sutton brothers running from the room after the shooting occurred. Aaron Sutton was arrested three days later. Eugene fled to California, where he died in January 2022 before police could find him.

Hargrett was a father of two, as well as a father figure to two other young children, his family had said.

Aaron Sutton's co-defense attorney, Catherine Harvey, said her client has maintained his innocence since he was arrested, and that his story has been consistent ever since.

"They (the jury) had the benefit of our seeing our client's statement, where he steadfastly maintained his innocence from the beginning," said Harvey. "It was corroborated by the state's own witnesses."

The trial started Sept. 5 with jury selection and the trial continued until last Wednesday, when the jury began deliberating.

On Thursday, one juror was dismissed due to an illness and replaced by an alternate. The jury then restarted its deliberations and found Sutton not guilty later that day.

"All of the scientific evidence excluded him," said Demissie. "There was no evidence against him."

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office did not comment on the verdict.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Framingham man found not guilty in October 2021 fatal shooting