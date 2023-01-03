AARON SWAN JR.: What we know about the suspect in Brackenridge police chief shooting death

Police said Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. was the suspect in a fatal shooting that left a police chief dead and another injured in Brackenridge.

According to police, Swan was from Duquesne, but was known to frequent the Penn Hills area.

Police said they first encountered Swan during a traffic stop, which he allegedly fled.

Monday morning, Harrison Township police engaged in a vehicle pursuit with Swan, and he fled on foot.

At around 2 p.m. on Monday, officers encountered Swan near the border of Brackenridge and Tarentum in a foot pursuit.

The chase lasted for several hours through different neighborhoods before two separate shootings, one in the 800 block of Third Street and another on Brackenridge Avenue. Officers were shot in both shootings. The Brackenridge police chief, Justin McIntire, was shot in the head and killed.

The surviving officer was shot in the leg, and is listed in stable condition.

Swan was shot and killed by police after a chase through the city of Pittsburgh that ended with a car crash and him fleeing into the woods. He had an exchange of gunfire before he was shot, according to officials.

