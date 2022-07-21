Aaron Thomas, former North Kingstown coach, charged with child molestation and sexual assault

Former North Kingstown basketball coach Aaron Thomas.

Aaron Thomas, the former North Kingstown coach accused of subjecting athletes to naked "fat tests," has been charged with child molestation.

Thomas, 55, faces charges of second-degree child molestation and second-degree sexual assault, according to court records. The charges were filed on Thursday in Washington County Superior Court.

Both charges are felonies. Thomas is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 19. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

The charges are the result of a joint investigation North Kingstown Police Department and the Office of the Rhode Island Attorney General.

In a news release, the attorney general's office said that Thomas is accused of engaging in "sexual contact" with two victims while he was employed at North Kingstown High School as a teacher and basketball coach.

The child molestation charge "alleges sexual contact with a person under 14 years of age," the news release said. The inappropriate contact allegedly occurred between September 1, 2000, and February 22, 2002.

The second charge "alleges that the defendant engaged in sexual contact with a second victim by force or coercion or while engaging in the medical treatment of the victim for the purpose of sexual arousal, gratification or stimulation," according to the attorney general's office.

That contact is alleged to have occurred between September 1, 2019, and February 22, 2020.

Thomas quietly left the North Kingstown School District last year. The district is currently facing multiple lawsuits from former students as well as a probe from the U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island over allegations that it failed to respond to complaints about misconduct.

More: New allegations of 'creepy' behavior leveled against two North Kingstown coaches

More: NK Town Council 'sickened' by judge's report on Aaron Thomas fat testing

Attorney Timothy Conlon, who has filed lawsuits on behalf of the former students, said that he represents the two victims in the criminal case.

Story continues

"It's good to see the process moving forward," he said, adding, "I certainly commend the AG's office for their patience in working through something that has been festering for quite some time."

The joint investigation involved interviewing 30 former students who attended North Kingstown High School from the early 1990s through 2020, as well as teachers, coaches, administrators, and medical professionals, according to the attorney general's news release.

The statute of limitations for second-degree sexual assault in Rhode Island is three years, but there is no statute of limitations for second-degree child molestation, the attorney general's office noted.

More to come.

More: Naked fat testing of NK basketball players was 'open secret'. What a blistering report says

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Aaron Thomas, former NK coach, charged with child molestation