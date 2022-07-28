Aaron Wiese will take over as Hy-Vee's CEO. Here's what we know about the grocery store chain

Francesca Block, Des Moines Register
·6 min read

Randy Edeker, the CEO of Hy-Vee, the largest employer in Iowa with more than 93,000 staff in 285 stores across the Midwest, will step down from his post later this year. Edeker named current vice chairman of Hy-Vee Inc. Aaron Wiese as his replacement, effective Oct. 1, according to a company news release.

Here's what we know about the leadership change and what this means for Iowa's largest employer.

Who is Aaron Wiese, incoming CEO of Hy-Vee?

Aaron Wiese becomes the CEO of Hy-Vee in October.
Aaron Wiese becomes the CEO of Hy-Vee in October.

Aaron Wiese, who is set to take over as Hy-Vee CEO on Oct. 1, currently serves as the vice chairman of Hy-Vee Inc.

Wiese graduated from Washington High School in Cherokee. According to the company's news release, Wiese has served in various operations and leadership roles within the company since 1993, when he started working at Hy-Vee as a student. After graduating from the University of Northern Iowa, he worked as an operations manager for Hy-Vee Care for four years. By 2012, he became the director of real estate planning for Hy-Vee, then moved on to director of health/wellness strategic planning in 2013.

In 2014, Wiese served as the chief operating officer of Omaha-based pharmacy solutions provider Amber Pharmacy, which at the time had just been acquired by Hy-Vee. By 2019, Wiese had moved up to serve as president of the Hy-Vee subsidiary, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Wiese continued his upward trajectory within the company, taking on a role as executive vice president at Hy-Vee in December 2020 and eventually landing his current role in December 2021.

What does this mean for Randy Edeker?

Randy Edeker steps down as CEO of Hy-Vee in October but stays on as chairman of the board.
Randy Edeker steps down as CEO of Hy-Vee in October but stays on as chairman of the board.

Edeker has served as the chairman and CEO of Hy-Vee since 2012. He will stay on as chairman of the board after stepping down as CEO effective Oct. 1, according to the company's news release.

Edeker said in the release the leadership change intends to help him focus on the company's broader strategy and goals.

Jeremy Gosch will remain as president and chief operating officer of Hy-Vee, overseeing all of the retail operations for the business, according to Hy-Vee.

“With this announcement, I can continue to focus on Hy-Vee’s strategy and evolution in today’s changing environment while Jeremy (Gosch) can focus on overseeing our stores and Aaron (Wiese) can focus on the day-to-day operations of the overall company," he said in the news release.

The Hy-Vee grocery store on Douglas Ave. in Urbandale.
The Hy-Vee grocery store on Douglas Ave. in Urbandale.

Is Hy-Vee expanding?

The announcement comes amid the brand's recent efforts to expand from a regional grocery brand to a national one. In December, plans for the company's expansion into Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama leaked. The ambitious plan at the time called for more than 20 new stores to open in those markets in the next four years.

More: Hy-Vee plans expansion outside Midwest, introducing stores in three southeastern states and Indiana by 2023

Already, Hy-Vee announced plans to open a 150,000-square-foot store in Zionsville, a suburb just north of Indianapolis.

The company also announced in December a new subsidiary, RedBox RX, that provides telehealth services and shops prescriptions directly to patients throughout the United States.

More: Hy-Vee adds telehealth, medication delivery services nationwide

With national expansion driving the company's future strategy, the brand has also experimented with new concepts across the Midwest.

In 2021, the company opened its first of several planned Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits Stores in West Des Moines, which industry experts lauded as an example of Hy-Vee's strength in experimentation.

Related: A $3,600 bottle of cognac, vegan wine: Hy-Vee's Wall to Wall Wine & Spirits opens in West Des Moines

The grocery store chain also recently sponsored the Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend in Newton July 23-24 that saw a sold-out doubleheader race and concerts by Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

What other changes are going on at Hy-Vee? 

While the company has taken big steps to expand its national presence, some of its other projects — particularly at home —  have struggled to find their footing.

In September of last year, Hy-Vee announced its plans to convert its downtown grocery store location into a version of the chain’s HealthMarket concept, to the surprise of many local residents and city officials. However, the location has yet to implement any noticeable changes.

More: Hy-Vee provides reassurances about changes to its downtown Des Moines location: 'It's still a grocery store'

In March 2020, the grocery store chain announced it would close all four of the fulfillment centers for its Aisles Online delivery service, resulting in substantial layoffs. Earlier that year in February, the company also ended 24-hour service in its Des Moines locations.

More: Hy-Vee closing all its fulfillment centers, warns 368 Urbandale employees of layoffs

Layoffs have continued at the grocery chain. Since March 2022, the company has eliminated more than 415 positions from its corporate offices in West Des Moines.

More: Hy-Vee CEO says, 'This office does nothing,' after laying off more than 100 corporate workers

At the time, Edeker emphasized the company was focusing on filling 10,000 open jobs at retail stores across the company's portfolio. The company later cited "economic challenges" such as inflation as the motivation behind the restructuring.

More: Hy-Vee wants 500 corporate employees to move to retail jobs, citing 'economic challenges'

Who is Hy-Vee's biggest competitor?

With plans to expand to the Southeast, Hy-Vee is facing a new set of competitors, including established regional brands and national chains.

According to David Livingston, a retail and supermarket consultant based in Hawaii, the move will force the Iowa-based grocery chain to compete on the price of its groceries and also in labor.

In all six of the cities where Hy-Vee intends to open stores, the chain will face competition from established national brands such as Walmart, Target and Kroger. In five of the cities, Hy-Vee will also face competition from Publix, a Lakeland, Florida-based chain.

An annual shopper preference index published by London-based data science company Dunnhumby ranked Hy-Vee 29th out of 66 retailers. The survey analyzed consumer preferences on conveniences, price, quality of goods, digital offerings and rewards, among other factors.

More: Hy-Vee faces new competition, barriers to success in expansion to three Southeastern states, Indiana

What does Hy-Vee stand for?

Charles Hyde and David Vredenburg opened a small store in Beaconsfield, Iowa, in 1930. By 1933, they started calling the store Hyde & Vredenburg. In 1952, the store held a contest to rename the stores. The winning name, Hy-Vee, was formed from a contraction of the co-founders' names Hyde and Vredenburg, according to the Hy-Vee website.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Hy-Vee's CEO will be Aaron Wiese. What changes for the grocery chain?

Recommended Stories

  • Hy-Vee CEO Randy Edeker is stepping down amid leadership changes at the grocery store chain

    Hy-Vee CEO Randy Edeker named Aaron Wiese as his replacement. Edeker continues as chairman of the board for the largest employer in Iowa.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought

    Stock-split euphoria has taken hold of Wall Street, with a select few stock-split stocks standing out as incredible bargains.

  • Who owns the most shares of Apple? Here's a look at the company's biggest shareholders.

    As of February 2021, Apple's biggest shareholder was the Vanguard Group, which owned more than 1.3 billion shares of the company's 16 billion.

  • J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

    Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already priced in based on the YTD underperformance of Cyclical vs. Defensive equity sectors, the depth of negative earnings revisions that already matches past recession moves, and the shift

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    After 2022’s calamitous first half, despite the recent choppiness, July is shaping up to be the best month of the year so far. In fact, according to Lori Calvasina, Head of U.S. Equity Strategy at investment firm RBC, there’s a real possibility it’s generally up from here, or at least, the bottom could be very near. “If the US economy is headed for the economic scenario that’s currently embedded in consensus forecasts, or a relatively short and shallow recession that begins in 2H22 and wraps up

  • Jeep Pulls Out of China Over Government Meddling in Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV shuttered its only Jeep factory in China because local politicians are increasingly meddling in the world’s biggest car market, Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said Thursday.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000

  • The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation

    The US central bank raised its interest rate 0.75 percentage points Wednesday, aiming to discourage American spending and ease inflation.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It might finally be time for Cathie Wood's investing style to shine again. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest has been bouncing back lately. Her largest exchange-traded fund (ETF) is up 24% since bottoming out two months ago, and some of her smaller funds are faring even better.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)

    The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay out dividends annually, quarterly, or monthly. Quarterly payments are the most common, but for truly defensive investors, monthly payments offer some advantages. Chief among those is the rapid and regular

  • The Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting Started

    (Bloomberg) -- George Boubouras was at his home in east Melbourne, taking in a cricket match, when his phone suddenly blew up.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupIt was late on

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 93% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    It has recently found new revenue streams and the company is profitable again. As a result, its stock is winning the endorsement of Wall Street and there could be plenty of upside ahead for investors who join the action now.

  • 1 Unstoppable Dividend King You've Never Heard Of

    Genuine Parts surpassed the Dividend King threshold 16 years ago. Its must-have products will keep it on the list for the foreseeable future.

  • Fed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is raising interest rates at the steepest pace in a generation and he said Wednesday that another big increase is possible. Yet investors sent stocks surging on his comments that the hikes will eventually slow.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wa

  • Indian rupee sees biggest daily gain in over 2 months post Fed

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Indian rupee saw its biggest single-day gain in more than two months on Thursday, tracking strength in most other Asian peers and shares, while bond yields inched lower after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Powell sounded suitably hawkish on curbing inflation in his news conference, but also dropped guidance on the size of the next rate hike and noted that "at some point" it would be appropriate to slow down. India's partially convertible rupee ended trading at 79.7550 compared to its close of 79.8975.

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Warns Of Austerity After Company Suffers First Year-To-Year Revenue Dip: “I Expect Us To Get More Done With Fewer Resources” – Update

    UPDATED with commentary from earnings call. Facebook parent Meta Platforms reported its first quarterly drop in year-to-year revenue, with earnings per share sliding 32%, as worsening economic conditions and increased competition squeezed results. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during an earnings call with Wall Street analysts that the company would slow the rate of growth of […]

  • Boeing Reported Another Big Loss. 737 MAX Concerns Are Hitting the Stock.

    FEATURE Boeing’s quarterly earnings were messy, again. And on the company’s earnings conference call, more bad news related to the 737 MAX caused the stock to pare all its gains after a strong start to Wednesday’s session.

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Apple in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) went public in 1980 at $22 per share. Let's turn the clock forward to 2007, 10 years after Steve Jobs returned to the company as its CEO. If you had invested $3,000 in Apple on Jan. 9, 2007 -- the day Jobs announced the iPhone -- your investment would be worth over $139,000 today.

  • Mark Zuckerberg: “Many Teams Are Going to Shrink” at Meta Amid Revenue Decline

    Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, reported $28.8 billion in second-quarter revenue, falling within its projections of reaching $28 billion–$30 billion for the quarter but representing a roughly 1 percent decline in revenue year over year. The company also saw net income fall by 36 percent, landing at $6.7 billion for the second […]

  • Receiving a Dividend as Cash Is Overrated -- Do This Instead

    There are two primary ways to make money from a stock: an increase in the stock price and dividend payouts. If you're invested in a dividend-paying stock or fund, you can either receive your dividend in cash or enroll in your broker's dividend reinvestment program (DRIP) if it offers one. A DRIP takes any dividends paid out and automatically reinvests them in the stock or fund that paid them.

  • Nervous About Interest Rate Hikes? These 3 Under-the-Radar, Tax-Advantaged Securities Offer Yield Up to 14%+

    For 14 years, the federal funds rate has hovered around zero. The Federal Reserve or “Fed” maintained these low rates to stimulate the economy during two steep market downturns: the 2008 Great Recession and the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic sell-off. But, the economy has recovered since those events, and prices are rapidly increasing from record-high inflation and other factors. The Fed has drastically increased rates since January 2022 to slow down inflation and lessen the impact that a recession woul