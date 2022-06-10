The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.11 Dividend

It looks like The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Aaron's Company's shares on or after the 15th of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 5th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.11 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.45 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Aaron's Company stock has a trailing yield of around 2.4% on the current share price of $18.73. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Aaron's Company's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Aaron's Company has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 14% of its income after tax. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Luckily it paid out just 18% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Aaron's Company earnings per share are up 10.0% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing at a decent rate, and the company is retaining more than three-quarters of its earnings in the business. If profits are reinvested effectively, this could be a bullish combination for future earnings and dividends.

Unfortunately Aaron's Company has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Aaron's Company for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Aaron's Company is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Aaron's Company is halfway there. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

So while Aaron's Company looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Aaron's Company that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

