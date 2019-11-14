AARP exec on 'OK boomer': We 'actually have the money.' The company apologized

Myrna Blyth speaks onstage at the Forget Millennials - Why 2015 is the Time to Invest in Boomers! panel during AWXI on September 30, 2014 in New York City.

An AARP executive's comment over "OK, boomer" has since been disavowed by the company, which issued an apology Wednesday evening, amid a wave of online backlash.

Myrna Blyth, senior vice president and editorial director at AARP, formerly known as the American Association of Retired Persons, drew criticism after responding to the "OK, boomer" phenomenon in an interview with Axios published Tuesday.

"OK, millennials. But we're the people that actually have the money," she told Axios.

The tagline, in which Gen Z and Millennials critique Baby Boomers for dismissing the concerns of younger generations, has gained notoriety through the social media app TikTok, and broadened its reach after drawing national media attention.

It was also deployed by a New Zealand lawmaker to shut down a heckler. Some Boomers, however, perceive "OK, boomer" to be an ageist comment.

Blyth's response received scorn online for being "condescending" and "tone deaf."

"Way to be the arrogant, condescending face of what people hate about your generation," wrote one individual, while another quipped that she "just proved she’s way out of touch with the concerns & struggles of anyone under 55."

A statement published by Jason Young, AARP's senior vice president of media relations, apologized for the comments, explaining that the point "got divorced from its context."

"We regret how we made our case," reads the statement. "We did not intend to contribute to an intergenerational feud that’s contrary to how we’ve worked for over six decades."

Young clarified that Blyth's comment specifically referred to advertisers dismissing "Americans age 50 and over" due to notions that they are an audience that is difficult to target for marketing purposes. "These stereotypes are not OK," he wrote.

"AARP may officially represent Americans 50-plus, but we know our real work for the past 60 years has been to improve society – to tackle our nation’s biggest challenges," the statement said.

