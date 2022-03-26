AARP Offering Free Social Security Web Seminar and Certified Planning — Here’s How To Register by March 29

Vance Cariaga
·2 min read
wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock.com
wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock.com

Seniors who depend on Social Security for a large percentage of their retirement income need a full understanding of how to make the most of the program and maximize their benefits. The AARP aims to help by offering a free webinar that explores how benefits work and how to make smarter choices.

See: 5 Social Security Benefits You Can Claim Online
Find: 6 Reasons You Won’t Get Social Security

Anyone interested in attending the webinar needs to register by Mar. 29, 2022. Among the topics to be discussed, according to the AARP website:

  • The impact of claiming Social Security benefits too early

  • Understanding earnings limits and other work considerations

  • Making the most of survivor benefits

  • How claiming age and the 10-year marriage rule affects spousal benefits

  • Understanding the intersection between Social Security and Medicare and the impact of late Medicare enrollment

  • Where to find guidance to help make informed decisions as you plan for the future

Volunteer Certified Financial Planners will be available to answer calls and provide general guidance and access to helpful resources. Calls are restricted to 10 minutes per caller, and limited appointments are available.

You can sign up for the webinar by going to the AARP’s registration page. You’ll be asked to provide your name, email address and zip code, and agree to the terms of use and privacy policy.

The seminar comes during a period of rapid enrollment in Social Security as more boomers hit retirement age.

See: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
Find: The Average Social Security Check the Year You Were Born

More than 65 million people, or roughly one in six U.S. residents, collected Social Security benefits in January 2022, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Older adults make up about 80% of beneficiaries, with the rest either receiving Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or classified as young survivors of deceased workers.

About half of older Social Security recipients get at least 50% of their income from the program.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: AARP Offering Free Social Security Web Seminar and Certified Planning — Here’s How To Register by March 29

Recommended Stories

  • Social Security: 94% of Adults Can't Name These 4 Factors That Impact Benefits

    There are several factors that affect the amount you receive each month, and the decisions you make could have a significant impact on your income. The Social Security Administration takes an average of your income over the 35 highest-earning years of your career, then adjusts it for inflation.

  • 5 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About Social Security

    So you think you know all you need to know about Social Security? If so, congratulations -- you are in the minority when it comes to knowledge of the nation's biggest retirement benefits program. Read...

  • Social Security Applications Haven't Risen During the Pandemic Despite an Uptick in Retirement. What Gives?

    The Great Resignation been in the news a lot, but the reality is that a large share of those dropping out of the workforce in the wake of the pandemic are older Americans who were on the cusp of retirement before the health crisis began. In fact, early retirement numbers have grown during the pandemic -- but Social Security applications haven't. Although a large share of baby boomers say they've retired since the start of the pandemic, applications for Social Security benefits have been fairly flat, according to the Boston College Center for Retirement Research.

  • All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security

    Some retirees are surprised to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply...

  • Retirement Planning: Should You Postpone Social Security as Inflation Rises?

    More than one in 10 American workers nearing retirement age are postponing retirement plans due to current high inflation rate, according to a new study from the Nationwide Retirement Institute. That...

  • Can My Foreign Spouse Collect Social Security Benefits?

    Understanding how your future retirement planning might affect your spouse is important. For Americans married to non-U.S. citizens or residents, there are many instances where a foreign spouse may...