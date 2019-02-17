Aarti Industries Limited (NSE:AARTIIND) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we are going to look at Aarti Industries Limited (NSE:AARTIIND) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Aarti Industries:

0.20 = ₹5.5b ÷ (₹43b – ₹16b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

So, Aarti Industries has an ROCE of 20%.

Is Aarti Industries’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Aarti Industries’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 17% average in the Chemicals industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of where Aarti Industries sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

NSEI:AARTIIND Last Perf February 17th 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle.

Do Aarti Industries’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Aarti Industries has total assets of ₹43b and current liabilities of ₹16b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 37% of its total assets. Aarti Industries has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Aarti Industries’s ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it's worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better.