Is Aarti Industries Limited’s (NSE:AARTIIND) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Aarti Industries Limited’s (NSE:AARTIIND) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Based on the last twelve months, Aarti Industries’s P/E ratio is 35.46. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying ₹35.46 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate Aarti Industries’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Aarti Industries:

P/E of 35.46 = ₹1452.05 ÷ ₹40.95 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Aarti Industries increased earnings per share by 6.5% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 20% annually, over the last five years.

How Does Aarti Industries’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (16.4) for companies in the chemicals industry is lower than Aarti Industries’s P/E.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Aarti Industries shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Aarti Industries’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Aarti Industries has net debt worth 17% of its market capitalization. That’s enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you’re comparing it to companies without debt.

The Bottom Line On Aarti Industries’s P/E Ratio

Aarti Industries has a P/E of 35.5. That’s higher than the average in the IN market, which is 17.2. With modest debt relative to its size, and modest earnings growth, the market is likely expecting sustained long-term growth, if not a near-term improvement.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.