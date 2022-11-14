AAX crypto exchange suspends withdrawals amid FTX fallout

Hong Kong-based crypto exchange AAX is suspending withdrawals for seven to 10 days for a scheduled system upgrade to protect users from fraud and exploitation, according to its official announcement published Sunday.

See related article: FTX files for bankruptcy, Sam Bankman-Fried steps down as CEO

Fast facts

AAX says it found and manually restored some user balance data abnormally recorded in its system due to the failure of a third-party partner, who has not been named.

“Bad timing for a scheduled maintenance at @AAXExchange, aimed to address serious vulnerabilities … Given the already fearful circumstances in industry, opening up will require some caution and will be gradual, as sentiment cools,” AAX vice president Ben Caselin tweeted early morning on Monday.

AAX says it has no financial exposure to FTX or its affiliates, and its digital assets remain intact with a significant amount stored in cold wallets.

FTX, a crypto exchange valued at US$32 billion at one point, filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. last week with chief executive officer (CEO) Sam Bankman-Fried stepping down.

Amidst the collapse of FTX, it was reported that the exchange was using customer funds to foster its sister trading firm, Alameda Research.

It was also reported that more than US$600 million was hacked from FTX’s crypto wallets last Friday.

See related article: FTX debacle has crypto industry pointing finger at regulators in call for clear rules of the road