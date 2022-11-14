AAX crypto exchange suspends withdrawals amid FTX fallout

Danny Park
·1 min read

Hong Kong-based crypto exchange AAX is suspending withdrawals for seven to 10 days for a scheduled system upgrade to protect users from fraud and exploitation, according to its official announcement published Sunday.

Fast facts

  • AAX says it found and manually restored some user balance data abnormally recorded in its system due to the failure of a third-party partner, who has not been named.

  • “Bad timing for a scheduled maintenance at @AAXExchange, aimed to address serious vulnerabilities … Given the already fearful circumstances in industry, opening up will require some caution and will be gradual, as sentiment cools,” AAX vice president Ben Caselin tweeted early morning on Monday.

  • AAX says it has no financial exposure to FTX or its affiliates, and its digital assets remain intact with a significant amount stored in cold wallets.

  • FTX, a crypto exchange valued at US$32 billion at one point, filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. last week with chief executive officer (CEO) Sam Bankman-Fried stepping down.

  • Amidst the collapse of FTX, it was reported that the exchange was using customer funds to foster its sister trading firm, Alameda Research.

  • It was also reported that more than US$600 million was hacked from FTX’s crypto wallets last Friday.

