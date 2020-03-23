AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of February 29, 2020.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27

2.53% 2) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 2.09% 3) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 8/15/28

1.79% 4) U.S. Treasury Bonds 6.25%, 5/15/30

0.77% 5) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR78 8.25%, 5/15/29 0.67% 6) Argentine Republic Government International Bond 6.875%, 1/26/27 - 1/11/48 0.66% 7) U.S. Treasury Bonds 5.25%, 2/15/29

0.64% 8) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27 0.61% 9) Ukraine Government International Bond 7.75%, 9/01/21 - 9/01/24 0.59% 10) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24

0.55%

Investment Type

Portfolio % Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Credit Default Swaps

28.84% SUBTOTAL

28.84% Industrial



Communications - Media

3.22% Consumer Non-Cyclical

2.77% Basic

2.71% Energy

2.58% Communications - Telecommunications

2.53% Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.18% Capital Goods

2.05% Services

1.65% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

1.56% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

1.03% Technology

1.00% Transportation - Services

0.55% Other Industrial

0.31% Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.29% Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.22% SUBTOTAL

24.65% Financial Institutions



Banking

3.18% Finance

0.92% Insurance

0.71% REITS

0.52% Other Finance

0.32% Brokerage

0.24% SUBTOTAL

5.89% Utility



Electric

0.70% SUBTOTAL

0.70% SUBTOTAL

60.08% Global Governments

10.65% Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

9.53% Credit Default Swaps

0.77% SUBTOTAL

10.30% Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking

3.15% Insurance

2.01% REITS

0.59% SUBTOTAL

5.75% Industrial



Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.90% Basic

0.78% Technology

0.54% Energy

0.49% Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.28% Communications - Telecommunications

0.26% Capital Goods

0.20% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.19% Other Industrial

0.15% Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.13% Communications - Media

0.12% Services

0.08% SUBTOTAL

4.12% Utility



Electric

0.07% SUBTOTAL

0.07% SUBTOTAL

9.94% Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate

7.06% Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.72% Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.62% Agency Fixed Rate

0.59% SUBTOTAL

8.99% Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps

6.31% Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.78% Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.10% SUBTOTAL

8.19% Interest Rate Futures

5.93% Bank Loans



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.14% Technology

0.79% Capital Goods

0.59% Services

0.50% Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.49% Energy

0.49% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.26% Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.14% Communications - Media

0.14% Other Industrial

0.13% Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.11% Communications - Telecommunications

0.09% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.07% Basic

0.04% SUBTOTAL

4.98% Financial Institutions



Finance

0.12% Insurance

0.12% SUBTOTAL

0.24% Utility



Electric

0.18% SUBTOTAL

0.18% SUBTOTAL

5.40% Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.55% Basic

0.48% Communications - Telecommunications

0.34% Energy

0.32% Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.25% Other Industrial

0.09% Transportation - Services

0.04% Communications - Media

0.04% Capital Goods

0.02% Transportation - Airlines

0.01% SUBTOTAL

2.14% Utility



Electric

0.40% SUBTOTAL

0.40% Financial Institutions



Banking

0.05% Insurance

0.01% SUBTOTAL

0.06% SUBTOTAL

2.60% Emerging Markets - Treasuries

2.11% Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.75% Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.31% Autos - Fixed Rate

0.26% Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01% SUBTOTAL

1.33% Common Stocks

1.19% Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate

1.07% SUBTOTAL

1.07% Total Return Swaps

0.87% Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.62% SUBTOTAL

0.62% Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.55% Investment Companies



Funds and Investment Trusts

0.50% SUBTOTAL

0.50% Currency Instruments



Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

0.42% SUBTOTAL

0.42% Preferred Stocks



Financial Institutions

0.28% Utility

0.02% SUBTOTAL

0.30% Inflation-Linked Securities

0.26% Local Governments - Regional Bonds

0.02% Warrants

0.02% Whole Loan Trusts



Performing Asset

0.01% SUBTOTAL

0.01% Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.36% Net Cash Equivalents



Investment Companies

10.38% Cash

1.44% Governments - Treasuries

0.88% Foreign Currency

-0.02% SUBTOTAL

12.68% Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets

-5.77% Swaps Offsets

-37.90% SUBTOTAL

-43.67% Total

100.00%





Country Breakdown

Portfolio % United States

67.48% Brazil

3.76% United Kingdom

2.22% Canada

1.76% Indonesia

1.34% France

1.25% Netherlands

1.23% Egypt

1.12% Argentina

1.05% Cayman Islands

1.03% Luxembourg

0.99% Dominican Republic

0.92% Colombia

0.91% Italy

0.90% Spain

0.83% Nigeria

0.82% Switzerland

0.74% Russia

0.74% Mexico

0.70% Turkey

0.67% Ukraine

0.63% Ivory Coast

0.50% Bahrain

0.49% Kenya

0.48% Ireland

0.46% Oman

0.45% Sri Lanka

0.40% Angola

0.39% Finland

0.36% Gabon

0.34% Zambia

0.32% Costa Rica

0.31% United Arab Emirates

0.30% Mongolia

0.29% Honduras

0.28% Ghana

0.27% Ecuador

0.27% Senegal

0.26% Bermuda

0.26% Sweden

0.22% Denmark

0.19% Jamaica

0.18% Norway

0.17% Hong Kong

0.16% Germany

0.16% El Salvador

0.15% Cameroon

0.12% South Africa

0.12% Chile

0.12% Venezuela

0.11% Israel

0.10% Australia

0.10% Macau

0.09% Peru

0.09% Trinidad & Tobago

0.08% Kazakhstan

0.07% Jordan

0.06% Lebanon

0.06% Iraq

0.06% India

0.05% Pakistan

0.02% Total Investments

100.00%





Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio % United States Dollar

98.91% Japanese Yen

0.83% Egypt Pound

0.53% Indian Rupee

0.29% Nigerian Naira

0.26% Russian Rubles

0.17% Brazilian Real

0.14% Pakistan Rupee

0.09% Argentine Peso

0.05% Colombian Peso

0.04% Mexican Peso

0.03% South African Rand

0.03% Great British Pound

0.02% Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)

0.01% Malaysian Ringgit

0.01% New Zealand Dollar

0.01% Swedish Krona

0.01% Polish Zloty

-0.01% Norwegian Krone

-0.03% Indonesian Rupiah

-0.69% Euro

-0.70% Total Net Assets

100.00%





Credit Rating

Portfolio % AAA

7.26% AA

1.65% A

1.89% BBB

16.67% BB

23.75% B

20.95% CCC

6.72% CC

0.34% C

0.14% D

0.06% Not Rated

4.62% Short Term Investments

11.26% Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.36% N/A

5.05% Total

100.00%





Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 year

12.78% 1 to 5 years

47.54% 5 to 10 years

29.75% 10 to 20 years

6.15% 20 to 30 years

2.13% More Than 30 years

0.44% Other

1.21% Total Net Assets

100.00%





Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:

7.57% Average Bond Price:

103.69 Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00% Investment Operations:

45.44% Preferred stock:

0.00% Tender Option Bonds:

0.00% VMTP Shares:

0.00% Total Fund Leverage:

45.44% Average Maturity:

5.35 Years Effective Duration:

3.80 Years Total Net Assets:

$1,127.25 Million Net Asset Value:

$13.07 Number of Holdings:

1574 Portfolio Turnover:

40%





* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L.P.

