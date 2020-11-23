AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of October 31,2020.
AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27
2.47%
2) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21
1.70%
3) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 8/15/28
1.56%
4) Argentine Republic Government International Bond 0.125%, 7/09/30 - 7/09/41
0.84%
5) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR78 8.25%, 5/15/29
0.72%
6) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27
0.65%
7) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24
0.55%
8) Nigeria Government International Bond 7.625%, 11/21/25 - 11/28/47
0.51%
9) Ukraine Government International Bond 7.75%, 9/01/22 - 9/01/24
0.50%
10) U.S. Treasury Bonds 5.25%, 2/15/29
0.44%
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Industrial
Communications - Media
3.31%
Energy
3.19%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
2.92%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
2.80%
Basic
2.67%
Capital Goods
2.48%
Services
2.36%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
2.15%
Communications - Telecommunications
2.04%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
1.66%
Technology
1.59%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
1.45%
Transportation - Services
0.55%
Other Industrial
0.34%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.31%
Transportation - Airlines
0.17%
SUBTOTAL
29.99%
Credit Default Swaps
28.85%
SUBTOTAL
28.85%
Financial Institutions
Banking
2.41%
Finance
0.93%
Insurance
0.80%
REITS
0.78%
Brokerage
0.48%
Other Finance
0.44%
SUBTOTAL
5.84%
Utility
Electric
0.55%
SUBTOTAL
0.55%
SUBTOTAL
65.23%
Corporates - Investment Grade
Financial Institutions
Banking
5.40%
Insurance
2.00%
Finance
0.63%
REITS
0.45%
Brokerage
0.14%
Other Finance
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
8.64%
Industrial
Energy
1.47%
Basic
0.98%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.93%
Technology
0.74%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.74%
Transportation - Airlines
0.49%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.41%
Transportation - Services
0.35%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.29%
Capital Goods
0.18%
Other Industrial
0.16%
Services
0.13%
Communications - Media
0.13%
SUBTOTAL
7.00%
Utility
Electric
0.06%
SUBTOTAL
0.06%
SUBTOTAL
15.70%
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
10.81%
Credit Default Swaps
0.48%
SUBTOTAL
11.29%
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
8.40%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.66%
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.55%
Agency Fixed Rate
0.51%
SUBTOTAL
10.12%
Global Governments
7.56%
Interest Rate Futures
6.24%
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
4.63%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
1.30%
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.09%
SUBTOTAL
6.02%
Bank Loans
Industrial
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.90%
Technology
0.77%
Capital Goods
0.55%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.53%
Services
0.53%
Communications - Media
0.33%
Energy
0.20%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.16%
Other Industrial
0.13%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.11%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.10%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.09%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.08%
Basic
0.05%
Transportation - Airlines
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
4.55%
Utility
Electric
0.19%
SUBTOTAL
0.19%
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.13%
Finance
0.03%
SUBTOTAL
0.16%
SUBTOTAL
4.90%
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Basic
1.30%
Energy
0.66%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.47%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.43%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.29%
Capital Goods
0.23%
Communications - Media
0.08%
Transportation - Services
0.05%
SUBTOTAL
3.51%
Utility
Electric
0.40%
SUBTOTAL
0.40%
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.07%
Banking
0.05%
SUBTOTAL
0.12%
SUBTOTAL
4.03%
Emerging Markets - Treasuries
1.70%
Total Return Swaps
1.36%
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
1.32%
SUBTOTAL
1.32%
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
1.22%
SUBTOTAL
1.22%
Asset-Backed Securities
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.50%
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.28%
Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate
0.28%
Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
1.07%
Common Stocks
1.06%
Investment Companies
Funds and Investment Trusts
0.52%
SUBTOTAL
0.52%
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.37%
Preferred Stocks
Financial Institutions
0.23%
Industrial
0.10%
SUBTOTAL
0.33%
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.24%
Currency Instruments
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
0.16%
SUBTOTAL
0.16%
Warrants
0.03%
Options Purchased - Puts
Swaptions
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
0.02%
Whole Loan Trusts
Performing Asset
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
0.01%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.05%
Net Cash Equivalents
Cash
2.18%
Investment Companies
0.64%
Governments - Treasuries
0.28%
Foreign Currency
-0.03%
SUBTOTAL
3.07%
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-6.40%
Swaps Offsets
-37.12%
SUBTOTAL
-43.52%
Total
100.00%
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
64.84%
Brazil
4.47%
United Kingdom
2.69%
Mexico
1.68%
Canada
1.62%
Egypt
1.34%
France
1.14%
Colombia
1.11%
Dominican Republic
1.03%
Indonesia
0.98%
Cayman Islands
0.97%
Netherlands
0.94%
Italy
0.92%
Argentina
0.89%
Switzerland
0.89%
Luxembourg
0.83%
Nigeria
0.82%
Ukraine
0.80%
Bahrain
0.76%
Spain
0.67%
Russia
0.67%
Ivory Coast
0.60%
Ireland
0.56%
South Africa
0.53%
Kenya
0.51%
Oman
0.47%
Bermuda
0.43%
Gabon
0.42%
Senegal
0.40%
Finland
0.39%
Ghana
0.37%
Angola
0.36%
Sweden
0.34%
Germany
0.30%
Honduras
0.30%
Ecuador
0.29%
Zambia
0.28%
Macau
0.28%
El Salvador
0.27%
Denmark
0.27%
Costa Rica
0.26%
Israel
0.22%
Hong Kong
0.19%
Turkey
0.19%
Chile
0.19%
Mongolia
0.18%
Norway
0.16%
Australia
0.15%
Jamaica
0.14%
Peru
0.13%
Japan
0.10%
China
0.08%
Kazakhstan
0.08%
Venezuela
0.07%
Guatemala
0.06%
Jordan
0.06%
United Arab Emirates
0.06%
Iraq
0.06%
Morocco
0.05%
Sri Lanka
0.05%
Kuwait
0.04%
Lebanon
0.03%
Pakistan
0.02%
Total Investments
100.00%
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States Dollar
101.22%
Egypt Pound
0.28%
Nigerian Naira
0.06%
Great British Pound
0.03%
Argentine Peso
0.02%
Indian Rupee
0.01%
Malaysian Ringgit
0.01%
Canadian Dollar
-0.01%
Swiss Franc
-0.01%
Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)
-0.01%
Polish Zloty
-0.01%
Brazilian Real
-0.05%
Colombian Peso
-0.06%
Australian Dollar
-0.25%
New Zealand Dollar
-0.25%
Russian Rubles
-0.26%
Euro
-0.72%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
7.15%
AA
1.04%
A
1.35%
BBB
22.46%
BB
26.49%
B
22.11%
CCC
8.34%
CC
0.67%
C
0.11%
D
0.37%
Not Rated
5.82%
Short Term Investments
0.92%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.05%
N/A
3.22%
Total
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
4.56%
1 to 5 years
56.13%
5 to 10 years
26.87%
10 to 20 years
7.01%
20 to 30 years
3.91%
More Than 30 years
0.43%
Other
1.09%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
7.64%
Average Bond Price:
101.63
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
29.61%
Preferred stock:
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00%
VMTP Shares:
0.00%
Total Fund Leverage:
29.61%
Average Maturity:
5.92 Years
Effective Duration:
4.47 Years
Total Net Assets:
$1,044.48 Million
Net Asset Value:
$12.11
Number of Holdings:
1507
Portfolio Turnover:
32%
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
