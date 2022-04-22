AB InBev to Take $1.1 Billion Hit From Russia Venture Exit

Jerrold Colten
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Anheuser-Busch InBev will sell its stake in a Russian joint venture, taking a $1.1 billion hit as the world’s largest brewer joins the global move to exit operations following the country’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Leuven, Belgium-based AB InBev said it will dispose of its holding in the AB InBev Efes venture, adding that it’s already in “active discussions” with partner Turkish brewer Anadolu Efes about buying the stake, in a statement Friday. Shares in AB InBev dropped 1.4% in early trading. Anadolu Efes gained as much as 5.1% in Istanbul, the highest since December.

The move comes in the wake of decisions across the beer industry to halt operations in Russia. Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S on Thursday cut its earnings guidance and said it’s facing a $1.4 billion writedown as it moves ahead with plans to exit Russia, while Amsterdam-based Heineken NV said in late March it plans to sell its business in the country.

AB InBev said a request to suspend the license for production and sale of the Bud brand in Russia will also be part of a potential deal for the Russia JV.

The company had previously announced that it would forfeit all financial benefit as a non-controlling partner from the venture, and will report the resulting $1.1 billion non-cash impairment as part of its first-quarter results.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

AB InBev’s $1.1 billion asset writedown for the disposal of its Russian beer joint venture to Turkish partner Anadolu Efes represents just 0.5% of the company’s total assets, so is small fry, enabling management to better concentrate on its premium-beer strategy in key north and south American markets where it dominates. Russia has previously been a potential growth market for premium brews.

-- Duncan Fox, BI consumer-goods analyst

AB InBev Russia Asset Sale Small Beer Despite Big Number: React

Anadolu Efes was founded in 1969 and today is Europe’s fifth-largest brewer by production volume. The joint venture with AB InBev has 11 breweries and 3 malting complexes in Russia and 3 breweries in Ukraine, according to the company’s website.

The Turkish company confirmed it is working on agreeing binding terms to buy out its Belgian partner, adding its “main focus continues to be ensuring the health and well-being of our people, while we wish for peace”, in a statement.

Russia’s invasion has triggered Europe’s worst security crisis in decades and handed businesses just recovering from the pandemic a fresh set of challenges. AB InBev’s planned exit from Russia comes only a few weeks after the brewer forecast that earnings growth will decelerate from a bumper pace in 2021 as higher raw material costs erode profitability. Brewers are facing the worst inflation in a decade and are having to increasingly pass on costs to consumers.

(Updates with share prices in second paragraph and additional information on Turkish brewer in sixth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Brewer AB InBev to sell its interest in Russia

    Anheuser-Busch InBev said on Friday it would sell its stake in Russian joint-venture AB InBev Efes which will result in a $1.1 billion impairment charge in its first quarter results. In March, AB InBev suspended sales of its Budweiser brand in Russia and had forfeited financial benefit from its Russian JV, following the lead of other major brewers in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow dubs a "special operation". "AB InBev today announced that it will sell its non-controlling interest in the AB InBev Efes joint venture and is in active discussions with its partner, Turkish brewer Anadolu Efes, to acquire this interest," AB InBev said in a statement.

  • Russian swimmer Rylov banned for appearing at Putin rally

    Russian Olympic gold medalist swimmer Evgeny Rylov has been banned from the sport for nine months for appearing at a rally in support of President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Rylov stood on stage with with medalists from other Olympic sports at the event last month and wore a jacket with a “Z” on the chest. The letter isn’t part of the Russian alphabet but has become a symbol of support for Russian troops after it was used as a marker on Russian armored vehicles operating in Ukraine.

  • Bain Capital Weighs Deal for IT Services Provider Solutions 30

    (Bloomberg) -- Bain Capital is considering a deal for European technology services provider Solutions 30 SE, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereThe buyout firm has been s

  • Ukraine officials accuse Russian forces of burying up to 9,000 civilians in mass graves near Mariupol

    Satellite image provider Maxar Technologies released the photos, which it said showed more than 200 mass graves in a town where Ukrainian officials say the Russians have been burying Mariupol residents killed in the fighting.

  • Adler Says KPMG Questioned Deals, Found No Systemic Fraud

    (Bloomberg) -- Embattled real-estate company Adler Group SA said a forensic audit of short-seller allegations against the German landlord identified issues with some deals and accounting methods but found no evidence of systemic fraud.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops Surroun

  • Gap stock drops nearly 12% following larger-than-expected sales declines, departure of Old Navy CEO

    Gap Inc. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the clothing retailer said Old Navy Chief Executive Nancy Green would be leaving the company by the end of the week and that sales would decline more than first believed.

  • U.K. Retail Sales Plunge as Inflation Spirals: The London Rush

    (Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereU.K. Retail Sales: Sales of goods in stories plunged more than expected in March, as the worse

  • Defence manufacturer Saab to boost capacity as profit climbs

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish defence products company Saab will boost capacity to meet rising demand, it said on Friday after posting an increase in first-quarter profit and strong order intake. Shares in Saab have soared 65% this year as a growing number of countries announce increased defence budgets as a result of intensifying geopolitical tensions and the conflict in Ukraine. Saab, maker of the Gripen fighter jet and a range of military and civilian hardware, said that quarterly order intake grew 38% to 8.1 billion crowns.

  • Japan Finance Minister, Yellen Confirm Existing Forex Agreements as Yen Plunges

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said he discussed recent abrupt moves in the yen with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and the two agreed to uphold existing foreign exchange rate agreements.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Lea

  • Tennessee basketball transfer Brandon Huntley-Hatfield visits Auburn

    Tennessee basketball transfer and former five-star recruit Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is visiting Auburn on Thursday.

  • Boeing 787 Deliveries To Resume In 2H22: Reuters

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has informed key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries will begin in the second half of 2022, Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the matter. Boeing's large 787 inventory, accumulated since deliveries were halted nearly a year ago due to structural issues, has locked up desperately needed cash and reduced airline capacity. The report cited two people familiar with the matter that Boeing has told airlines that deliveries would resume duri

  • War in Ukraine spurs bid to take a closer look at UN vetoes

    Two days into Russia's attack on Ukraine, a majority of U.N. Security Council members voted to demand that Moscow withdraw. It was the latest in decades of vetoes — on issues ranging from the Korean War to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to climate change — that at least temporarily stymied the council that was designed to be the U.N.'s most potent component. A round of venting followed over the veto power afforded to just five of its 15 members: China, the United States, Russia, France, and Britain.

  • Oil Unit Merger Propels Keppel’s Stock With Deadline Near

    (Bloomberg) -- The deadline for a transformative deal between Keppel Corp. and Sembcorp Marine Ltd. is just days away. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereShares of both companies have surged on expectations they wil

  • Ukraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Restrictions by the U.S. and its allies have led to a fall in more than half of Russia’s imports of high-tech goods and parts, hurting its manufacturing and military sectors, a Biden administration official said.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObama

  • Buffett Gets Rare Rebuke as Calpers Urges New Chair at Berkshire

    (Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest U.S. public pension fund, said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. select an independent chairman, marking a rare rebuke of billionaire Warren Buffett, who’s both head of the board and the conglomerate’s chief executive officer. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkr

  • A Foreign Fighter on What It Was Like on Ukraine's Front Line

    It was just bombs coming all the time from right and left—and dangerously close, about 400 meters from where we were. This was in Irpin, in the forest, and the enemy was about 200 meters away; they were trying to ambush the Ukrainians.

  • Oil Suffers Weekly Loss as China Lockdowns, Fed Pivot Exact Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for its third weekly loss in four as lockdowns in virus-hit China dragged on and the Federal Reserve signaled that monetary policy will be tightened aggressively to contain decades-high inflation.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to

  • Mega India Insurer Looks to Slash IPO Size as War in Ukraine Hurts Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- India is looking to raise 300 billion rupees ($3.9 billion) through an initial public offering of state-owned Life Insurance Corp., according to people with knowledge of the matter, about 40% lower than previous estimates as the war in Ukraine dents valuations. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Sto

  • Carlos Ghosn "surprised" by reports of French international arrest warrant

    Carlos Ghosn, the former car executive at the helm of Renault and Nissan, was "surprised" by earlier media reports which stated that French prosecutors had issued an international arrest for him, said a spokesperson for Ghosn. "This is surprising, Ghosn has always co-operated with French authorities," a spokesperson for Ghosn told Reuters. The spokesperson for Ghosn was reacting after the Wall Street Journal and French media reported that French prosecutors had issued an international arrest warrant for Ghosn.

  • European Gas Extends Gains Amid Lower Norwegian, Russian Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe extended gains as Norwegian flows plunged further amid planned works, while Russian shipments remained low.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereBenchmark futures gained as m