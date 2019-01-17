Abéo SA (EPA:ABEO): Time For A Financial Health Check

Abéo SA (EPA:ABEO) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of €229m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Assessing first and foremost the financial health is vital, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, I know these factors are very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into ABEO here.

Does ABEO produce enough cash relative to debt?

ABEO has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from €41m to €91m , which accounts for long term debt. With this rise in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at €45m , ready to deploy into the business. On top of this, ABEO has generated €3.0m in operating cash flow in the last twelve months, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 3.3%, indicating that ABEO’s current level of operating cash is not high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In ABEO’s case, it is able to generate 0.033x cash from its debt capital.

Can ABEO meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

With current liabilities at €71m, it seems that the business has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.81x. For Leisure companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

ENXTPA:ABEO Historical Debt January 17th 19 More

Is ABEO’s debt level acceptable?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 96%, ABEO can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. We can check to see whether ABEO is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In ABEO’s, case, the ratio of 8.17x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as ABEO’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

ABEO’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Since there is also no concerns around ABEO’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure ABEO has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Abéo to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

