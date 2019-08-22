Is AB Science S.A.'s (EPA:AB) CEO Pay Justified?

In 2001 Alain Moussy was appointed CEO of AB Science S.A. (EPA:AB). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Alain Moussy's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that AB Science S.A. has a market cap of €188m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of €482k. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth €482k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from €90m to €361m, we found the median CEO total compensation was €338k.

As you can see, Alain Moussy is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean AB Science S.A. is paying too much. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at AB Science has changed over time.

Is AB Science S.A. Growing?

Over the last three years AB Science S.A. has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 5.9% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down -2.2%.

I would argue that the lack of revenue growth in the last year is less than ideal, but I'm happy with the EPS growth. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has AB Science S.A. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 69% over three years, some AB Science S.A. shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by AB Science S.A., and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

While we have not been overly impressed by the business performance, the shareholder returns, over three years, have been disappointing. Considering this, we have the opinion that the CEO pay is more on the generous side, than the modest side. So you may want to check if insiders are buying AB Science shares with their own money (free access).

Important note: AB Science may not be the best stock to buy. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

