Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP): Commentary On Fundamentals

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), there’s is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my high-level commentary, take a look at the report on Abacus Property Group here.

Excellent balance sheet and good value

ABP is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that ABP has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. ABP appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.27x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated. ABP’s shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if ABP’s projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, ABP’s share price is trading below the group’s average. This further reaffirms that ABP is potentially undervalued.

Next Steps:

For Abacus Property Group, I’ve put together three pertinent aspects you should further research:

