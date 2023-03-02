Abandon hedonistic Western lifestyles, Chinese bankers told

china beer festival - Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

China's anti-corruption watchdog has vowed to crack down on arrogant bankers who pursue “Western” values of excess and “hedonism”.

Beijing's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), pledged to escalate its campaign to crush the “unhealthy” tendencies of the “financial elite” in order to “win the war against corruption”.

In the latest sign that President Xi Jinping is tightening his grip on the financial system, the CCDI urged its investigators to “deepen” their understanding of misbehaviour in the financial sector.

In a 3,500-word mission statement published on the CCDI’s website, regulators called on bankers to “rectify the hedonism and extravagance of excessive pursuit of the finer things in life”.

The National People’s Congress kicks off this weekend, with outgoing premier Li Keqiang expected to reveal a new growth target of around 5pc this year. The world's second largest economy grew by just 3pc in 2022 in the grip of its disastrous zero-Covid policy.

Mr Xi is also expected to revive a powerful committee to coordinate economic and financial policy and install close allies to oversee it all.

The CCDI has been at the centre of efforts to police bankers and big tech as part of a crackdown on alleged corruption.

Regulators at the agency have reportedly detained billionaire financier Bao Fan since February in connection with a corruption investigation.

Bo Xilai, a former senior Communist Party official, was also ousted from the party following a CCDI investigation that rocked China in 2012.

A wider shake-up of regulators is expected to see Wu Qing, who earned the nickname “the broker butcher” for cracking down on traders in the mid-2000s, be installed as the head of the nation’s securities regulator.

Mr Wu is currently the deputy mayor of Shanghai.

The National People’s Congress is expected to set fresh economic goals to get growth back on track and attempt to restore confidence in an economy that has also been hit by a property crisis.

The Chinese economy expanded by just 3pc last year, missing the official target of 5.5pc, which itself was the lowest goal for the economy since 1991.